Conor McGregor Refutes Allegation Of 2022 Yacht Attack

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has denied attacking an Irish woman during his 34th birthday celebrations in 2022.

McGregor never ceases to appear in headlines, be it through his in-cage achievements and talk of a return to action or his frequent jibes at other fighters on social media. Unfortunately, the Irishman has also often found himself in the spotlight for more serious reasons.

That’s currently the case after he was accused of assaulting a woman on his yacht in Ibiza last July. Talk of an attack happening on the vessel first arose weeks after the incident, with reports noting that an individual who grew up in the same neighborhood as McGregor had reported an assault at Sundrive Garda station in Crumlin having returned home from Spain.

While the case was initially archived, with the alleged victim failing to deliver a full statement to police in Formentera due to a language barrier and desire to return to Ireland, the woman’s lawyers have now filed an appeal for reform, reopening the case.

And while McGregor was initially cleared of being involved in any wrongdoing by Spanish investigators, troubling claims have now emerged that state the “Notorious” superstar kicked and punched the alleged victim, forcing her to flee the boat into the water.

McGregor Responds To Fresh Accusation After Case Reopening

With the initial report not naming him as a perpetrator, the incident wasn’t addressed by McGregor’s team. But with the new allegations, which includes a claim that the former two-division UFC titleholder threatened to drown the alleged victim, his spokesperson Karen Kessler has released a statement.

In her comment, Kessler passed along McGregor’s vehement denial of the actions he’s accused of.

“Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” the statement read.

The accusation marks the latest controversy McGregor has been involved in since rising to prominence on MMA’s biggest stage. As well as allegedly attacking an Italian DJ in 2021, the Irishman has been arrested and charged with assault in the past, including for striking an elderly man in a Dublin pub who refused to drink his whiskey.

Image: Julio Cortez/The Associated Press

What are your thoughts on the latest outside-the-Octagon controversy surrounding Conor McGregor?