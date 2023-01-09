Fans React To Conor McGregor’s Latest Return Tease With USADA/Retirement Talk

Mixed martial arts enthusiasts have given their takes on a possible return to action in 2023 for Conor McGregor after the Irishman once again teased a UFC comeback.

McGregor, who is unrivaled as the sport’s biggest star, has been away from the Octagon since his fighting exploits in 2021 came to a sudden halt at UFC 264. There, the Dublin native met Dustin Poirier for the second time that year, hoping to avenge the knockout loss he suffered to “The Diamond” in Abu Dhabi six months earlier.

The former two-division champion was unable to do so, falling to a second consecutive defeat against Poirier courtesy of a gruesome broken leg towards the end of round one. Since then, he’s been on the road to recovery.

But in recent times, talk of career resumption has increased, with McGregor posting numerous return affirmations and training footage. That’s continued in 2023, with the former featherweight and lightweight recently sharing a video of his introduction at UFC 246 in 2020.

“Excited for my return to the @ufc,” McGregor wrote in the caption.

Excited for my return to the @ufc! pic.twitter.com/KdWcv1x9Lk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 9, 2023

Before making a return this year, though, it appears McGregor still has a certain USADA hurdle to get past. Controversy arose late last year when it emerged that McGregor had removed himself from the testing pool, leaving many believing that he’s been utilizing banned substances to aid his recovery.

With that, all signs point towards the former champ-champ requiring a six-month period back in the testing pool before returning to competition, something fans were quick to remind the Irishman following his latest comeback tease.

MMA Fans Give Mixed Response To McGregor’s Comeback Talk

As is the case with any post from McGregor given his immense following and notoriety, a host of MMA fans reacted to the UFC superstar’s latest tweet.

Many focused on the logistics of the Dubliner’s planned return, suggesting that he should focus on ‘pissing clean’ before looking ahead to any Octagon ventures.

You might want to enter the 6 month testing pool first https://t.co/cdQapl4sXI — JL (@Joshledermann) January 9, 2023

Piss clean first https://t.co/7CnwjSjoPZ — Raging Al forgery (@IAQUINTAREALTY) January 9, 2023

Get in the pool now. Would be ready for International Fight Week. https://t.co/4XFI0miG8A — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 9, 2023

Others were somewhat harsher with their takes, with a few even imploring McGregor to cancel his return plans and hang up his gloves instead.

Just retire bro at this point https://t.co/0axWaJz5oK — Nothing Serious (@joey2_taylor) January 9, 2023

🤣🤣 this guy been finished https://t.co/XNvD7mas2W — AB (@abdul_ahki) January 9, 2023

Unsurprisingly, though, the band of McGregor supporters also came out in full force, with many suggesting his impending return will be the “biggest comeback” in UFC history.

It will be the biggest comeback 🥺💛🔥 https://t.co/TZEuyalJbm — Phil Dunphy (@rg_praveen) January 9, 2023

The biggest comeback in @ufc history and especially from that kind of injury that happened.respect 👊 🇮🇪



Can't wait for The return will definitely be making the trip to Vegas.@TheNotoriousMMA @UFCEurope https://t.co/GIuleXb7V6 — Shane Mc Donnell 🇮🇪 (@shanemcDonnell3) January 9, 2023

Many, however, predicted more disappointment inside the Octagon for McGregor, with a number stating that the Irishman’s losing skid will extend if he makes the walk again.

coming back to continue a losing streak 😂 https://t.co/nk3PuJqjc4 — Bvri (@Bvriii) January 9, 2023

Only to get your ass kicked. https://t.co/oN9bsmZ06j — Logaяius (@Logarius20) January 9, 2023

Are you excited by the prospect of former champ-champ Conor McGregor returning to the UFC in 2023?