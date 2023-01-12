Conor McGregor Releases First-Look Screenshots of Upcoming Film Debut

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has given his fans a small taste of what they can expect when he appears in the Road House movie remake.

McGregor will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House, a remake of the 1989 Hollywood classic. A release date for the film has yet to be announced as filming is in production.

This will be McGregor’s first appearance on the big screens after a successful Proper 12 Irish Whiskey business and other assets. He’s also anticipating a UFC return later this year, potentially against Michael Chandler or another top name.

Road House is an action film that features the story of a Missouri bar under siege by a corrupt businessman. The 1989 original starred Patrick Swayze and Kelly Lynch, to name a few.

Ahead of his Hollywood showcase, McGregor teased what his character will look like in the movie.

Conor McGregor Shows Off Costume, Setting For Road House Film

In a recent tweet, McGregor shared some behind-the-scenes photos of his Hollywood debut.

“The Mac. The Movies,” McGregor tweeted.

Fight fans are also looking forward to McGregor’s return to the Octagon. He hasn’t fought since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, a fight in which he suffered a nasty leg injury near the end of the first round.

McGregor has beefed up for his Road House role as well as his MMA future. He’s anticipating a UFC return at welterweight and has teased potential showdowns with Chandler and Kamaru Usman.

McGregor produced a documentary on his UFC rise, entitled Conor McGregor: Notorious, which released in 2017. The documentary gave behind-the-scenes looks at his fights with Nate Diaz and his featherweight title win against José Aldo

McGregor is expected to have a busy 2023 in and out of the Octagon, and he’s already shown he’s fully invested in promoting his upcoming film.

