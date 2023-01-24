Cormier Names Difference In Allowing Glover Teixeira & Lauren Murphy To Fight On

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier has explained why the decisions to allow Lauren Murphy and Glover Teixeira to reach the distance at UFC 283 were different.

Two bouts on the main card at this past weekend’s pay-per-view, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, concluded with the involvement of the scorecards. While there’s been some dispute surrounding recent decisions, there was no doubt about these results.

First came Murphy’s women’s flyweight clash with Brazilian native Jéssica Andrade. Across three rounds, the former strawweight queen thoroughly laid a beatdown on the Alaskan.

But while many, including Cormier on commentary, were calling for the bout to be stopped both prior to and during the third round, referee Osiris Maia allowed the bout to go on.

Put on a show for the fans at home!



🇧🇷@JessicaMMAPro takes the unanimous decision at #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/HPjl3kEicr — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

The result was significant damage to the face of “Lucky,” which many branded as unnecessary given how the fight had played out through two rounds.

Some shared a similar sentiment regarding the main event, which saw Teixeira fall short of two-time champ status against Jamahal Hill. Similar to Murphy’s loss earlier in the night, the Brazilian failed to win a single round, and was left beaten and bloodied.

For Cormier, though, the UFC 283 headliner didn’t require referee or corner intervention like Murphy’s defeat.

Cormier: ‘Murphy Had Nothing For Andrade, Teixeira Had Something For Hill’

During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier provided his immediate reaction to the UFC 283 pay-per-view from cageside in the Jeunesse Arena.

As he had while on commentary, the former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion insisted that the referee made a mistake by allowing Murphy to fight on in the third and final frame.

In contrast, “DC” insisted that Marc Goddard was correct to let Teixeira go the full five rounds against Hill, noting that while Murphy offered little to no offense against Andrade, the former light heavyweight titleholder was still posing a threat.

“I thought they should’ve stopped the Lauren Murphy fight. She was getting beat up. She did not have a chance to come back and win,” Cormier said. “Glover Teixeira was as beat up, but you could see in the moments, right? The takedown (and) you could see in him landing the big punches that you could not pull the plug on him.

“But Lauren Murphy had nothing for Jéssica Andrade. That fight should have been stopped… And I will say that. I don’t care what nobody says around the world. That was a bad fight to let continue,” Cormier added.

As well as the referee’s failure to intervene, Murphy’s corner also received heavy flak for sending their fighter back out for the third round in spite of the dominance she was under and the damage she was receiving.

Murphy, however, thanked them for not stopping the bout post-fight. She also noted her appreciation for the referee not calling an end to the contest during Andrade’s late flurry in the second round.

Lauren Murphy addresses the referee for not stopping the fight + thanks her corner for NOT throwing in the towel #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/JJ0E6ktemt — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 22, 2023

The situation is reminiscent of Rafael dos Anjos’ victory over Renato Moicano last March at UFC 272. After accepting the bout on less than a week’s notice, Moicano was severely beaten by the former champion for five rounds.

While many were left criticizing the decision to allow Moicano to continue to the final horn, like Murphy, the Brazilian later appeared appreciative for his corner’s lack of intervention.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s take on the lack of a stoppage in both Lauren Murphy and Glover Teixeira’s defeats?

