Cory Sandhagen Names Bantamweight He’ll Target After Win Over Marlon Vera

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen has a big name in mind for his next fight if he gets past Marlon Vera.

Sandhagen will face Vera in a UFC Fight Night event on February 18th. He’s looking to win his second consecutive fight after dismantling Song Yadong last September.

Sandhagen has been on the verge of a title shot in recent years but hasn’t quite gotten over the hump against the top contenders. He lost a close split decision to TJ Dillashaw last year before a short-notice loss to Petr Yan at UFC 267.

Now that Sandhagen is back in the win column, he has big plans for 2023. His fight with Vera is expected to potentially be one of the most exciting battles of the year, and while he isn’t looking past Vera, he’s looking through him.

Sandhagen already has a plan in mind for who he wants to potentially call out with a victory against Vera.

Cory Sandhagen Wants Sean O’Malley Next After Marlon Vera

During a recent interview with MiddleEasy, Sandhagen gave his roadmap for what he wants next after Vera.

“Last time I checked, O’Malley doesn’t have a contract yet,” Sandhagen said. “So, I think I go out and do really well against ‘Chito,’ I could see me and Sean fighting right afterwards, depending on what happens between Sterling and Cejudo. But that’s the fight that I’ll be asking for.”

O’Malley defeated Yan at UFC 280 to earn the No. 1 contender spot. UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is expected to face former champion Henry Cejudo next, with O’Malley waiting in the wings.

If Sterling defeats Cejudo, he could potentially vacate the title for a move to featherweight. This would leave the door open to a vacant title fight between possibly O’Malley and either Vera or Sandhagen.

Sandhagen not only wants a title shot but exciting fights on the way there. A fight with O’Malley wouldn’t be outside of the realm of possibility if he gets past Vera next month.

