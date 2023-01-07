Archives: Colby Covington: Dana White Ain’t Got The Balls To Release Me (2019)

On this day four years ago, Colby Covington dared UFC President Dana White to fire him.

Colby Covington’s relationship with Dana White has had its ups and downs, and four years ago was a down period.

In the latest Colby Covington news, the former title challenger had dashcam footage released of his police report against former best friend Jorge Masvidal. Although to a much lesser extent, he was also involved in drama four years ago with the UFC brass.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Four Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JANUARY 7, 2019, 10:45 PM]

Headline: Colby Covington: Dana White Ain’t Got The Balls To Release Me

Headline: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Colby Covington is none too pleased with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Covington won the interim UFC welterweight title back in June. He scored a unanimous decision win over Rafael dos Anjos. While it looked like “Chaos” would be in a unification bout with welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, he ended up being the odd man out when he underwent nasal surgery instead of fighting on the UFC 228 card back in September.

Covington Rips UFC President

Speaking to Damon Martin, Covington blasted White and said that there’s no way he’d muster up the courage to release him:

“I would love to go fight somewhere else and keep proving that I’m the best in the world. No matter what, you can’t take away my No. 1 ranking from me. I’m still the No. 1 ranked fighter in the world. I still have the UFC title that I never lost. I’d love to go somewhere else but let’s be honest, Dana White just talks sh*t and lies all the time. He was saying in an interview the other day ‘oh Colby missed out on his chance, he missed the boat, guys that turn down fights doesn’t fly in the UFC, we’ll just cut you.’

“Dana White, you ain’t got balls motherf*cker. You ain’t cutting me cause you know how valuable I am. You said you were gonna cut me after the Demian Maia fight. What happened? I fought for an interim title. Anything they say to the media, it’s all lies. The UFC is just a fake news reporting machine. They ain’t releasing me. They ain’t letting me go cause they know how valuable I am. They know my worth.”

White has made it clear that he didn’t appreciate Covington undergoing nasal surgery when he did. He feels Covington missed out on his opportunity.

Do you think Colby Covington will be sent packing, or will he remain on the UFC roster?