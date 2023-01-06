Cris Cyborg Speaks On Footage Of Dana White Slapping His Wife

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg recently shared her thoughts on UFC President Dana White hitting his wife on New Year’s Eve.

Cyborg joined the UFC in 2016 and became UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion at UFC 214 in July 2017. The Brazilian MMA legend moved over to Bellator following her UFC 240 win over Felicia Spencer. Cyborg cited personal professional stress during her UFC run as one of the reasons for her move.

Image Credit: Dave Mandel/MMA Junkie

On New Year’s Eve, Dana White and his wife Anne were caught on camera having an altercation. The dispute turned physical when the pair ultimately slapped each other.

The shocking footage has led to considerable uproar in the MMA world. White himself has since issued an apology for his disturbing actions. He cited heavy alcohol consumption as a contributing factor but ultimately accepted full responsibility for what happened. For Cris Cyborg, the physical violence started with Dana White grabbing his wife as she attempted to move away.

Cris Cyborg “saw a larger man grab his wife by the arm”

Cris Cyborg tweeted her thoughts on the matter in response to journalist Kevin Iole’s column on the matter. She took issue with Iole’s “when he chose to slap back after his wife first slapped him” comment.

“I watched the video and saw a larger man grab his wife by the arm aggressively and pull her into his personal space. That was the fist [sic] physical aggression in the video.”

I watched the video and saw a larger man grab his wife by the arm aggressively and pull her into his personal space. That was the fist physical aggression in the video. @KevinI



“when he chose to slap back after his wife first slapped him.” https://t.co/sp3qnZV0vL — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) January 4, 2023

In the wake of the incident, UFC parent company Endeavor’s stock prices have reportedly dropped.

Cris Cyborg, meanwhile, has not fought in MMA since her April 2022 unanimous decision victory over Arlene Blencowe. In the meantime, she’s been focusing on pro boxing, where she’s now 2-0 after winning fights in September and December last year.

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!