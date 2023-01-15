Curtis Blaydes Takes High Road After UFC Heavyweight Shakeup

The heavyweight division of the UFC is in flux right now, but Curtis Blaydes is taking everything in stride.

Having won 7 of his last 8 fights, including three straight against the likes of Tom Aspinall, Chris Daukaus, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, there is not much more that Blaydes can do to establish himself as one of the top heavyweights in the world. Nevertheless, there is an argument to be made that he has a criminally underrated skillset, not helped by past criticisms from Dana White.

Curtis Blaydes Reacts To Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

The heavyweight division is now wide open, as it was revealed that UFC champ Francis Ngannou was no longer with the promotion and Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane would headline UFC 285 for the vacant title. That has left many wondering where Curtis Blaydes will fit in the picture, currently being ranked fourth in the division.

It seems that Blaydes has a pretty good idea about what the UFC will be offering him, as he explained with a post to his Twitter. Here, he reacted to the recent shake-up atop his division, seemingly taking the news of Jones vs Gane in stride and revealing that he was likely going to be facing surging prospect Sergei Pavlovich in his next outing.

“Obviously, I’ve seen the news, Gane is getting another title shot vs Jones. Most likely I’ll be getting the Pavolich,that’s cool with me. Like I’ve been saying I just want my next opponent ranked above me so a win actually elevates my ranking,” Blaydes wrote.

It seems somewhat surprising that Curtis Blaydes is not calling for a fight with Stipe Miocic, but this could be due to the timeline in which each man wants to return not being in alignment Either way, this is a generally respectful response to the situation from the heavyweight contender, and a bout between he and Sergei Pavlovich would surely be an intriguing one for MMA fans.

