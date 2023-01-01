UFC Lightweight Contender Abruptly Announces Retirement

As 2023 begins and people look ahead to a fresh start, UFC lightweight Damir Ismagulov is making a radical life change.

Ismagulov’s second professional MMA loss came against Arman Tsarukyan just weeks ago at UFC Vegas 66. The unanimous decision defeat came after a 5-0 run in the UFC Octagon, featuring wins over Guram Kutateladze and Thiago Moisés.

In addition to his MMA prowess, Ismagulov has found success in grappling matches, with a recent win over Arman Ospanov. The 31-year-old appeared to be a lightweight mainstay in the UFC despite the setback against Tsarukyan.

On New Year’s Day, Ismagulov shocked his fans with an announcement on his social media platforms.

Damir Ismagulov Calls It Quits After Arman Tsarukyan Loss

In a recent Instagram post, Ismagulov announced his retirement.

“Unfortunately, due to circumstances and health problems, I am forced to end my sports career,” Ismagulov posted. “Thanks to all those who were with me regardless of the outcome in the battles, who were sincerely sick and worried. It was an interesting journey, a moment to remember. Gave everyone a hug.”

It’s unclear what the injury or ailment was that led Ismagulov to call it quits. After his win over Moisés in Aug. 2019, he took nearly two full years away from the Octagon due to various undisclosed injury issues.

Ismagulov made his UFC debut in Dec. 2018 with a win over Alex Gorgees. Before he signed with the UFC, he earned the M-1 Challenge lightweight title and defended the belt three times.

Despite the loss to Tsarukyan, Ismagulov didn’t lose a lot of ground in the lightweight title picture. As of the writing of this story, he’s listed at No. 12 in the latest rankings.

Ismagulov may opt to return to fighting if he fully recovers from his health issues. But, for now, the Russian contender is leaving the Octagon in his physical prime.

What is your reaction to Damir Ismagulov’s surprising retirement?