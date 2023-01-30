Dan Hooker Credits Islam Makhachev For Taking UFC 284 Risk

UFC veteran Dan Hooker feels his former opponent Islam Makhachev is taking a risk worth praising with his first title defense.

Makhachev will face Hooker’s teammate, Alexander Volkanovski, in his first lightweight title defense at UFC 284 in Perth, AU. He earned the belt by finishing Charles Oliveira via submission at UFC 280 last October.

Makhachev, instead of fighting in Abu Dhabi or in the United States, will face Volkanovski in the featherweight champ’s home country. Volkanovski will likely be a massive hometown favorite on fight night as he attempts to become the UFC’s next two-weight world champion.

Makhachev is the deserved betting favorite for his upcoming matchup with Volkanovski. The winner of the UFC 284 headliner will earn the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 spot, an accolade that Volkanovski currently holds.

Hooker, who faced Makhachev at UFC 267, thinks the 155lb champion deserves credit for defending his belt in hostile territory.

Dan Hooker On Islam Makhachev: Champs Usually Don’t Take Those Risks

During an interview on Israel Adesanya’s YouTube channel, Hooker praised Makhachev for taking on a huge task for his first title defense.

“It’s a difficult fight for Makhachev, and it’s a credit to him,” Hooker said. “I think the biggest hesitation with him being a champion was that he would not be as active as a lot of other champions.

“But for him to get on the microphone straight after their fight and call for another fight in his own territory, but be willing to fly a very long distance, they don’t usually take those kind of risks. They’re kind of U.S., or close to home. .. I tip my hat to Makhachev, because he’s in for one hell of a fight. Volk’s a very difficult man to hold down and even harder to keep there. Yeah, he’s in for a tough night.”

Talks of a Makhachev/Volkanovski super fight in Australia began immediately after Makhachev won the lightweight title. The two shared a joint interview in the Octagon at UFC 280 and began promoting their clash.

Makhachev will also be without his longtime friend and former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in Perth. Nurmagomedov is reportedly stepping away from MMA entirely to focus on his personal life.

Hooker will undoubtedly be a massive supporter of Volkanovski at UFC 284, although he thinks Makhachev deserves credit for being willing to fight anywhere, at any time.

All quotes from MMA Junkie