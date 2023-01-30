Dana White Hits Back At Critics Of Power Slap Fighter Pay

Dana White feels Power Slap League fighters are fairly compensated for their efforts during the league’s inaugural season.

Power Slap launched earlier this month, despite some calling for the league’s cancelation following White’s recent fight with his wife. The league hasn’t impressed some in the combat sports community, with some believing that professional slap fighting isn’t an athletic endeavor.

Eyebrows began to rise when one former UFC fighter, Eric Spicely, alleged that Power Slap gave him a low offer to compete. He said he was offered a $2k/2k contract but turned it down.

White’s primary career focus, the UFC, has been criticized by many for how fighters on the roster are paid for their performances. The promotion’s critics include Jorge Masvidal, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, and others.

White doesn’t feel UFC fighter pay is an issue and feels the same about Power Slap.

Dana White To Power Slap Fighter Pay Critics: “Educate Yourself”

White defended Power Slap League pay in a recent Instagram comment, as screenshotted by Twitter user Jed I. Goodman.

Dana White responding to IG account about Power Slap pay. pic.twitter.com/HzGcHUbwSk — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 30, 2023

“How MMA started too,” White replied. “Boxing undercards make this kind of money still. Educate yourself before u open the YAP.”

Power Slap has been the target of those who believe that slap fighting has very few safety measures associated with it. The first few weeks of Power Slap have featured wicked knockouts and voiced concerns by viewers of the athletes suffering brain damage from strikes.

Despite these concerns, the league has attracted some current and former UFC fighters, including Conor McGregor and Pearl Gonzalez. Gonzalez wants to become the league’s first female Power Slap champion.

Fighter pay continues to be a hot-button issue in combat sports, but White’s stance on the matter hasn’t changed since launching Power Slap.

