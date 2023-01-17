Dana White Reveals Reason For Power Slap League Postponement

UFC President Dana White has explained why the Power Slap League’s 2023 launch was moved back a week.

White and his wife were caught on video in a physical altercation during a New Year’s Eve nightclub party. The footage went viral and criticism of both White and his wife’s actions has been plentiful in recent days.

White and his wife have apologized to each other and plan to keep their marriage intact, as White recently admitted. As of this writing, he’s faced no formal punishment stemming from the fight.

As White and his family work towards moving forward, one of his creations is days away from becoming a reality. Power Slap, White’s professional slap-fighting league, will debut on Wednesday, January 18th.

The league was supposed to debut last week before White’s recent controversy. It was unknown as to why exactly the league was postponed one week, but White has provided a more detailed explanation.

Dana White: Incident With My Wife Canceled Power Slap Media Tour

MMA Junkie

During the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference, White explained how the recent incident with his wife impacted Power Slap’s opening week.

It’s insanely entertaining, and people are gonna like it. We pushed it back a week because I was supposed to do a whole media tour, which obviously wasn’t going to happen when I got back [from Mexico]. – Dans White

White also claimed that TBS, the network with the broadcasting rights to Power Slap, never considered pulling out of the deal after the altercation with his wife.

Endeavor and the UFC companies have yet to publicly comment on White’s recent incident as of this writing. He’s expected to move forward as the UFC president, despite some calling for him to be relinquished of his position.

White’s decision to proceed with Power Slap will likely be a topic of debate for months to come. The league’s debut week could provide a hint as to whether or not it’ll be a long-term success.

