Dana White’s UFC 2022 President’s Choice Award Winners Revealed

The winners of Dana White’s 2022 President’s Choice honors have been revealed.

Despite fighting just once in 2022, Leon Edwards enjoyed the biggest year of his career yet, KO’ing longtime Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman in the fifth round. The victory saw Edwards secure the win last-minute after being largely outmatched by Usman in rounds two, three, and four. The new king of the UFC welterweight scene won ‘KO of the Year’ and ‘Comeback of the Year’ for his efforts. Edwards will meet Usman again later this year.

Islam Makhachev picked up the ‘Submission of the Year’ award for his UFC 280 victory. The Dagestani sambo master soundly defeated submission artist Charles Oliveira, submitting him with an arm-triangle choke in the second round.

For ‘Event of the Year’, UFC 281 got the honors. The Madison Square Garden show had a thrilling main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler and Zhang Weili vs. Carla Esparza also delivered the goods.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Middleweight prospect Abus Magomedov won ‘Debut of the Year’ for his round-one KO demolition of Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Paris.

UFC’s ‘Fight Of The Year’ And ‘Performance Of The Year’ Revealed

The final two awards highlighted some of the most thrilling action the year had to offer. To the shock of many, Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira’s Light Heavyweight Championship classic at UFC 275 did not get the win. Instead, Khamzat Chimaev’s blood-soaked decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 got the nod.

A notable step-up in competition for ‘Borz’, the fight saw both men prove to be surprisingly hesitant to take the fight to the ground. Much to the thrill of the crowd, the pair opted to initially go to absolute war on the feet. Despite his defeat, Burns earned a good deal of praise for agreeing to take a fight against a lower-ranked but supremely dangerous phenom like Chimaev.

Zhang Weili’s ferocious spinning backfist against Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 275 netted her ‘Performance of the Year’. Weili dominated her Polish rival in a fast-paced rematch of their UFC 248 classic.

Do you agree with the award winner choices?