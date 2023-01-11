Daniel Cormier: There’s No Debate What Dana White Did Was Wrong

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has dismissed any suggestion that Dana White can be defended following the altercation with his wife.

On New Year’s Eve, White and his wife Anne got into a physical confrontation while at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Footage of the incident, which went viral after being obtained by TMZ, shows the UFC president slapping his wife after being struck during the heated argument.

Dana White slapping his wife up in a night club🤯 pic.twitter.com/CAJXX1kCB7 — FullCombat (@FullCombat_) January 3, 2023

In the aftermath, White received widespread condemnation from a number of fans and pundits in the sporting world, with many calling out the promotion and its owner Endeavor for failing to comment on or acknowledge the incident.

But although criticizing White and calling for some form of consequence may be the obvious response for some, the longtime UFC president has had backing from a few in the combat sports community, including fighters on his own roster.

According to UFC color commentator Cormier, that’s completely wrong.

Cormier: Why Would Anyone Defend White When He’s Not Defending Himself?

During a recent episode of ESPN MMA’s DC & RC show, Cormier became the latest to give his take on an incident that’s provided a rough start to the year for MMA’s leading promotion.

The former light heavyweight and heavyweight titleholder made sure not to leave any room for interpretation, insisting that White’s actions were wholly wrong. He also questioned why some fighters have attempted to defend the UFC president despite him admitting that there’s no excuse what he did.

“I’ll tell you this right now, Dana White was wrong, and he told you he was wrong,” White said. “We have long been told our entire lives that we’re not supposed to put our hands on women. Dana White himself has gone on record to say you’re not supposed to put your hands on women. He understands that. He took accountability immediately.

“In these instances, the one thing you think about first is the family… how they will get through this. But Dana’s making no excuses for his actions. Some fighters are trying to defend him, (but) he doesn’t defend himself. Why should anyone defend his actions when he’s saying, ‘I was wrong.’ … There’s no debate Ryan. It’s not like we can sit up there and pretend it’s in debate whether or not it was right or it was wrong. There’s no debate.”

With that said, Cormier turned to what he identified as the crucial question for the UFC chief moving forward.

“Here’s the question, though… For me, it’s what happens next. How does Dana White become a voice for trying to help people in these situations? How does he go forward and lead the charge to try to help people to come back from these types of situation? … That’s the question for me… How does Dana help with this issue going forward?”

While “DC” didn’t address the discussion surrounding a possible punishment, that’s certainly been a prominent topic since the footage emerged. Recently, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus called for White to be removed from his position in a letter to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

Others, though, have put forth lighter suggestions. UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson, for instance, believes sitting out the promotion’s January schedule would be sufficient.

Was Dana White wrong , “YES” . Men shouldn’t hit women. Do I feel this is a reflection of who Dana White is , NO. Dana has been a component of second chances . I think speaking up against the topic and maybe sit out two events is fair! He admitted he was wrong ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 3, 2023

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s take on Dana White’s actions?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.