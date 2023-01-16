Daniel Cormier Sends Advice To Jon Jones Ahead of Vacant HW Title Fight

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier has sent some advice the way of Jon Jones as he gears up for his long-anticipated return.

Having not appeared in the Octagon since a successful defense of the light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes in early 2020, Jones is finally set to make his comeback in 2023. As expected, it’ll come in a new division following a prolonged period of preparation for a run at a second piece of gold.

After immeasurable success at 205 pounds, “Bones” is seeking championship glory at heavyweight. And with Francis Ngannou’s confirmed departure from the promotion, the GOAT contender will make the walk to face former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane for the vacant belt at UFC 285 on March 4.

While it’s not the matchup that the UFC initially targeted, with many branding a booking between Ngannou and Jones as the biggest possible bout in the sport, the former two-time light heavyweight king will still have the opportunity to fulfil what he sees as his “destiny.”

But one of his former rivals has warned him to expect backlash given an asterisk that will sit alongside a potential victory over “Bon Gamin.”

Daniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones To “Get Thick Skin”

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier, a former bitter foe and two-time opponent of Jones, assessed the major news regarding the heavyweight title picture.

“DC” highlighted the similarity between Jones’ situation and his own back in 2015, when he won the vacant light heavyweight belt after “Bones” was stripped soon after his victory over Cormier.

While he noted that the scenario differs in the sense that Jones doesn’t have a defeat to now-former champ Ngannou on is record, Cormier did warn his former rival to expect similar questions regarding the legitimacy of his reign should he defeat Gane at UFC 285.

“Do you guys remember what I went through when I won the (vacant light heavyweight) belt?” Cormier said. “Now, it’s different, right? Jon hasn’t fought Francis before. But isn’t it ironic that he’s in this situation now? My advice to you Jon is if you win the fight, get thick skin. Because people will be unrelenting… Jones, it’s gonna flip to, ‘Is he the real champion?’ Because he didn’t beat Francis Ngannou.”

Should Cormier’s advice ring true following a victory on March 4, Jones will seemingly look to go about dismissing that narrative. Having signed a new multi-fight deal with the promotion, it appears that “Bones” is in search of another lengthy reign, rather than a one-and-done title win.

