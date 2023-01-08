Daniel Cormier Reveals What He Considers The Biggest Upset In UFC History

Former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier recently analyzed the upcoming UFC 284 main event.

At the show, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will challenge Islam Makhachev for the Lightweight Title. Despite having a high opinion of ‘The Great’s talents, Cormier doesn’t believe it’s likely that Volkanovski will get the job done.

Photo via Instagram @alexvolkanovski

On a recent edition of 3 Rounds, ‘DC’ cited Islam Makhachev’s fighting style, one that focuses heavily on wrestling and high-pressure grappling, as a key reason why. Essentially, Cormier sees the Dagestani phenom as a fighter tailor-made to handle Volkanovski’s vicious Muay Thai-focused style.

“How big of an upset would this [Volkanovski vs. Makhachev] be if Volkanovski gets it done in Perth, Australia? Love Volk, all the respect in the world for him,” Cormier said. “I don’t think he wins the fight, I think Makhachev’s gonna be a little too big for him… Say he [Volkanovski] does win the fight, how big of an upset is it?”

Cormier went on to list several famous upsets over the years. He then highlighted the one he believes to be the most shocking of all: Julianna Peña besting Amanda Nunes.

Daniel Cormier Highlights The Peña Upset “Because Of Who Amanda Was”

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Prior to Amanda Nunes’ submission loss to ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ at UFC 269, she hadn’t lost since 2014. In that time, ‘The Lioness’ had ploughed through the competition, dismantling top stars like Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Cris Cyborg. She also managed to outlast flyweight ace Valentina Shevchenko twice.

Nunes falling exhaustedly to Peña’s rear-naked choke left many in shock, including Daniel Cormier.

“I still to this day believe Julianna Peña’s win over Amanda Nunes is probably the biggest upset in mixed martial arts history. Because of who Amanda was, and what she had become to female fighting.”

Cormier ultimately opined that a Volkanovski win next month would be even more shocking.

“In my opinion, (if) Volkanovski wins this fight, it’s the biggest [upset]. It’s bigger than anything we’ve seen.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Would Alexander Volkanovski defeating Islam Makhachev be the biggest upset in MMA history?