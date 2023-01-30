Darren Till Open To Future UFC Exit & PFL Move

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has left the door open to a possible Octagon departure and switch to the Professional Fighters League (PFL) down the line.

Till, a one-time title challenger in the welterweight division, is going through a rough patch in his mixed martial arts career. Since maintaining an undefeated record with a victory over Stephen Thompson in 2018, “The Gorilla” has gone 1-5 across his last six fights.

That period includes a so-far unsuccessful move to middleweight. While it began well with a victory over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244, Till was subsequently outpointed by Robert Whittaker before being candidly submitted by divisional veteran Derek Brunson.

In his most recent appearance, at UFC 282 last month, the Liverpool native’s woes were compounded by rising South African contender Dricus du Plessis, who submitted Till in the final round of their main card opener.

With that, Till has found himself firmly out of contention and in desperate need of a return to winning ways. And in the aftermath of his latest setback, many have suggested that should come away from the Octagon.

While the Brit has long proclaimed his ability to bounce back and win UFC gold, a sentiment shared by the likes of Michael Bisping, it appears that he also has his gaze on possible alternative destinations.

Till Enticed By PFL Money After Compatriot’s Success

During a recent interview with Basketball Insiders, Till discussed his pursuit of better form and assessed a possible departure from the MMA leader in the future.

In the past few months, a number of UFC athletes have crossed the border to the PFL, which boasts a unique season and playoff format that culminates with $1 million to the fighters achieving championship glory in their weight class.

When asked whether he’d be open to following the path that the likes of Thiago Santos, Shane Burgos, Marlon Moraes, Aspen Ladd, and Anthony Pettis have gone down, Till affirmed that a PFL switch is certainly an option.

“Maybe, yeah. It’s absolutely growing so big right now. Brendan Loughnane obviously just won a million dollars and the PFL World Championship,” Till noted. “They’re getting to sign some big names right now, even from the UFC. So that could happen, yeah. I could go and make some money there.”

Loughnane, Till’s compatriot, friend, and recent training partner in Thailand, secured championship glory during last year’s PFL season. The featherweight standout previously reached the semifinals in 2021, but went all the way in 2022 with a fourth-round TKO victory over Bubba Jenkins.

The Manchester native was subsequently seen in the corner for Till’s defeat opposite du Plessis, having helped “The Gorilla’ train at the renowned Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket, which also boasts names like former UFC champion Petr Yan and two-division ONE Championship titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

Image: @brendanmma on Instagram

Perhaps having witnessed Loughnane’s success under the PFL banner, Till will be persuaded to follow suit should his form not pick up inside the UFC Octagon.

Would you like to see Darren Till competing inside the PFL SmartCage down the line?