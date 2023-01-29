Darren Till Predicts Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Winner

UFC No.15-ranked middleweight Darren Till recently shared some thoughts on the upcoming Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane clash.

After three years away from the Octagon, Jon Jones will finally return to the cage at UFC 285. His opponent, Ciryl Gane, last fought in September where he bested Tai Tuivasa in an action-packed main event. The bout is for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Earlier this month, then-champion Francis Ngannou was stripped of the title and released from his contract. For Ciryl Gane, this marks a chance at redemption after losing to an injured Ngannou last year.

Francis Ngannou & Ciryl Gane (Image Credit: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

According to Darren Till, though, the wrestling ‘The Predator’ used to nullify ‘Bon Gamin’ isn’t as high-level as what Jon Jones will offer come fight night.

“What A Fight” – Darren Till Analyzes Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Darren Till was complementary of Jon Jones’ wrestling skill and fight IQ in a recent interview with Basketball Insiders. Despite having not yet competed at heavyweight, ‘The Gorilla’ cited Jones as the best wrestler in the division. By that logic, if Ngannou, who only started training extensively in wrestling and grappling relatively late into his career, can take Gane down, Jones should be able to as well.

As far as Till’s concerned, Jones’ strength will ultimately prove to be too much for ‘Bon Gamin’.

“What a fight! Wow! It’s interesting because Francis Ngannou took Gane down and Jones is the best wrestler in the heavyweight division and that speaks volumes for me. Jones is not a stupid fighter who’ll go striking with Gane, he’ll mix it up. Jones has been out for a hell of a long time but I still think he’ll prove too strong. But it will be great viewing.”

The odds for the fight have been fickle since it was first announced. Due to his long-term inactivity, factors such as ring rust could potentially hinder Jones in the Octagon. However, given his elite-level track record at light heavyweight, it’s hard to ever bet against ‘Bones’ in the cage.

UFC 285 is quickly shaping up to be a blockbuster event. The first US-based PPV of the year for the promotion will also host Flyweight Championship bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso.

Do you think Jon Jones will be able to get the better of Ciryl Gane?

All quotes from Basketball Insiders.