Deiveson Figueiredo Names ‘Biggest Difference’ Between Brandon Moreno In 2020 & 2023

Ahead of their upcoming fourth clash, UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo has assessed the biggest difference between the Brandon Moreno he first faced and the current iteration of the interim titleholder.

This Saturday, Figueiredo will make history as the first fighter to stand across from the same opponent four times in a row. Since 2020, “Deus Da Guerra” has shared his UFC history with one man, and that’s set to continue at the first pay-per-view event of 2023.

In the co-main event this weekend, Figueiredo will make the walk in front of his home fans for the first defense of his second reign on the throne. The rule began almost exactly a year ago, when the Brazilian outlasted Moreno at UFC 270.

That bout, which marked the pair’s trilogy contest, left the series even at one win apiece, with a draw kicking off the pair’s rivalry at UFC 256 in 2020. With that in mind, the two elite 125lbers are more than familiar with one another heading into the upcoming Rio de Janeiro-held event.

And while the consensus would be that both men have improved each other’s games no end throughout their feud, “Deus Da Guerra” thinks he’s left a different impression on “The Assassin Baby.”

Figueiredo: ‘Moreno Fears Me’

During his appearance at UFC 283 media day on Wednesday, Figueiredo looked ahead to his historical tetralogy against Moreno, which came about after the Mexican secured interim gold with a win over Kai Kara-France last July.

When asked for the biggest change in Moreno since their first meeting over two years ago, Figueiredo named the addition of one thing — fear.

“I think the biggest difference is his fear of me,” Figueiredo said. “He can’t stand me. And I think that’s what makes the biggest difference.”

When the duo first collided, Moreno succeeded in making Figueiredo look somewhat human, which was in question after the way in which he steamrolled through Joseph Benavidez, twice, and Alex Perez.

That sentiment rang true again in their rematch, when the Mexican delivered a career performance to drop and submit his Brazilian counterpart at UFC 263.

But after exacting his revenge in front of a pro-Moreno Anaheim crowd last year, Figueiredo will look to close this chapter of his career in front of his own compatriots by adding another blemish to the interim champ’s record come fight night.

History will be made Saturday night 🔥@Daico_Deiveson prepared for a record FOUTH fight with Brandon Moreno at #UFC283!



🎟 tickets on sale: https://t.co/bJBGVm0j6V pic.twitter.com/PMHqVp8Pp4 — UFC (@ufc) January 17, 2023

Do you expect Deiveson Figueiredo to hold on to the UFC flyweight title at UFC 283?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.