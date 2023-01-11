Deiveson Figueiredo Supports Brasília Riots, Calls For Military To Reinstate Jair Bolsonaro

UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo has become the latest prominent mixed martial artist to show support for controversial far-right former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

While some often claim that politics should be kept out of sport, it’s undoubtedly a prominent topic, largely due to the public support for campaigns and leaders by athletes. That’s certainly the case in MMA, be it through relations with Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov or political discourse closer to home in the United States.

In recent times, the main talking point surrounds the Brazilian scene, where a number of fighters have long proclaimed their loyalty towards Bolsonaro. The 67-year-old was in presidential office between 2019 and 2022, with his term culminating in a narrow election defeat against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva late last year.

Prior to both his 2019 victory and attempted re-election, Bolsonaro boasted sizable favor in the combat sports world, with the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Paulo Costa, Cris Cyborg, Wanderlei Silva, and José Aldo all displaying some form of public support for the controversial politician, who’s been accused of misogyny and homophobia.

Obrigado pela consideração, Nosso Guerreiro e Campeão! Um forte abraço @josealdojunior pic.twitter.com/zfjwgMWpDN — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) October 6, 2018

Most recently, former UFC featherweight king Aldo came under fire after allowing Bolsonaro to take refuge in his Orlando home having fled investigations stemming from his presidency in Brazil.

While living in the Aldo-owned residence, Bolsonaro’s supporters took action. Rioting in Brasília this past Sunday, thousands stormed the nation’s Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace, resulting in significant damage and 1,500 detainments.

While he’s remained largely tight-lipped publicly regarding his political stance, Bloody Elbow recently discovered evidence of Deiveson Figueiredo supporting the destruction to key buildings in the Brazilian capital.

Figueiredo Becomes Latest To Show Support For Bolsonaro, Goes One Step Further

In a step beyond the support laid out for Bolsonaro by many mixed martial artists, Figueiredo appears to share the most extreme beliefs spread by those campaigning against Brazil’s new president.

In their report, Bloody Elbow revealed that the UFC flyweight champion was seen spreading the pro-Bolsonaro rhetoric on WhatsApp. In one image posted by the fighter, the words, “Invade Brasilia. Either a free country remains or (we) die for Brazil,” can be seen written across the South American country’s flag.

In another, Figueiredo shared an image that reads, “Now the order is to camp inside the Congress, Planalto and STF (Supremo Tribunal Federal, Brazil’s Supreme Court of Justice).”

Image Credit: Bloody Elbow

Following the election result, which was branded fraudulent by Bolsonaro, the ousted president’s backers camped outside military headquarters, requesting for the forces to mount a coup and reinstate Bolsonaro as Brazil’s leader.

With Lula being sworn in on January 1, it appeared that Bolsonaro’s supporters had lost hope of military intervention and took matters into their own hands.

In another post, Figueiredo shared an image that called on military generals to “honor their uniforms” and eliminate the “communist coup” they believe is being brought to the country by its new leadership.

“The generals have two options and one choice. 1: to join our country’s enemies, betray the nation and destroy the legacy of our military forces. To become cowards unworthy of the uniforms they wear and act as a militia in the service of a thief (referring to current president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva).

“2: To honor their uniforms, protect the country and heed the people’s call, To support president Bolsonaro in the fight for democracy and freedom. To rid this country of the communist coup and become Brazilian heroes.”

In his own writing, Figueiredo requested for his contacts to spread the message until it reaches the armed forces.

Image Credit: Bloody Elbow

The report goes on to note that Bloody Elbow reached out to Figueiredo, who declined to comment about the posts.

“Deus Da Guerra” is currently preparing for his first fight in a year. After winning back the flyweight title last January, he’ll put it on the line against three-time opponent Brandon Moreno at UFC 283, set for Rio de Janeiro on January 21.

What do you make of Deiveson Figueiredo’s support for Jair Bolsonaro and the Brasília riots?

Images & Quotes via Bloody Elbow.