Deiveson Figueiredo Stressed & Annoyed By Fourth Moreno Fight

UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo is ready to put an end to his long-running rivalry with Brandon Moreno.

The pair will fight for the fourth time at UFC 283. The pair first fought to a draw at UFC 256 in December 2020. The rematch at UFC 263 saw Moreno win the Flyweight Championship by submitting Figueiredo with a second-round rear-naked choke.

Last year’s trilogy bout at UFC 270 saw ‘Deus da Guerra’ reclaim the gold via unanimous decision.

Due to Figueiredo’s extended absence from the Octagon since then, an interim title was introduced. Moreno won the interim gold against Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 to set up the first-ever tetralogy bout in UFC history.

While the high-octane action of their fights thus far has won over audiences, the champ himself has grown tired of his seemingly endless feud with Brandon Moreno.

“It’s Annoying” – Deiveson Figueiredo On Facing Brandon Moreno Again

In a recent interview with UFC.com, ‘Deus da Guerra’ admitted that his upcoming fight is stressing him. The flyweight king has had enough of fighting ‘The Assassin Baby’ and is looking to end their long-running rivalry once and for all.

“It’s a fight that’s stressing me out, it’s annoying,” he says candidly. “It’s my fourth fight with this guy. I’m definitely going there to end this once and for all.”

Figueiredo confirmed in the same interview that he and Moreno genuinely do not like each other on a personal level. He did however acknowledge that they both look to put on a show for fans come bell time. Given the popularity of their action-packed trilogy, expectations are high for another explosive, fearless showing from both men.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno IV will serve as the co-main event of UFC 283. The event will take place in Figueiredo’s home nation of Brazil. The Soure-based fighter will likely enjoy the support of a raucous crowd in Rio de Janeiro.

Do you think Deiveson Figueiredo will beat Brandon Moreno again in their fourth clash?