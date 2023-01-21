Deiveson Figueiredo Names UFC Motive For Consistent Brandon Moreno Fights

UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo has assessed why he finds himself preparing to fight Brandon Moreno for the fourth consecutive time.

This weekend, Figueiredo will make history as the first athlete in history to stand across from the same opponent inside the Octagon four times in a row. He’ll defend his 125-pound gold against Moreno in the UFC 283 co-main event, set to go down inside Rio de Janeiro’s Jeunesse Arena.

Currently, the series sits equal at 1-1-1, with the pair exchanging wins and losses since their first fight ended in a majority draw in December 2020. Most recently, “Deus Da Guerra” regained the title, outlasting “The Assassin Baby” at UFC 270 last January.

Now, the pair will collide in a historical tetralogy, which will boast unification stakes after Moreno earned the interim title with a TKO win against Kai Kara-France last July.

While some have complained about the fourth booking of Figueiredo vs. Moreno, including former two-division title challenger Chael Sonnen, others have expressed excitement over the possibility of an enthralling final chapter being added to the feud in the champ’s home country.

For Figueiredo, the rivalry is still bringing him enjoyment despite the pair’s extensive familiarity with one another. But more importantly, he sees it as lucrative for the UFC.

Figueiredo: ‘It’s Good For The UFC & It’s Good For Me’

During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Figueiredo was asked whether he’s sick of the sight of Moreno inside the Octagon.

While he admitted some element of frustration at four consecutive years opposite the Mexican, “Deus Da Guerra” suggested that the pairing remains marketable and profitable for the promotion.

With that, the UFC is happy to add a fourth instalment to the rivalry, as is the Brazilian.

“He says that he gets a little bit upset at having to fight over, and over, and over again,” Figueiredo remarked, via a translator. “But, he enjoys it. And he believes that the UFC keeps doing it because they’re making money off of it. So, it’s good for the UFC and it’s good for him.”

With the pair boasting one victory each over the other, it appears that Saturday’s co-headliner will mark the culmination of a feud many have credited for resurrecting the flyweight division.

Should that be the case, Figueiredo will hope to end the series where he started it — on the throne.

Who do you think will have their hand raised when Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno meet for a fourth time at UFC 283?

