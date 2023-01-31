Derrick Lewis: Fight Night Loss Would Be The End Of “The Black Beast”

Derrick Lewis has reached the proverbial fork in the road of his decorated UFC career.

Win and keep his dwindling heavyweight contender days alive. Lose and take one more debilitating step toward inevitable retirement.

On Feb. 4, the UFC’s knockout king will decide his own future as he steps into the Octagon to face a surging Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 68.

“I want to get the taste of the last loss out of my mouth and get back into the win column,” Lewis (26-10) said in a UFC interview in November.

Lewis, who has twice fought for the illustrious heavyweight title, is in dire need of his first win since Dec. 2021. Coming off back-to-back losses, “The Black Beast”, ranked No. 7 in the latest heavyweight poll, will have his hands full when he tangles with The Polar Bear, the division’s 12th-ranked fighter with a 15-3 record.

Spivac ended former NFL star Greg Hardy’s time with the UFC with a first-round knockout at UFC 272 before pummeling Augusto Sakai in August.

“I represent problems because I’m young and hungry and I’m the future of the division,” Spivac said.

Following a convincing second-round knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 271 and what some say was an early stoppage defeat against Sergei Pavlovich in July at UFC 277, Lewis must find a way to get back into the win column.

If Lewis, who turns 38 on Feb. 7, is planning on making one final run at the UFC crown, it has to begin against Spivac.

“Even if it has to go to the later rounds, I really do believe my conditioning and wrestling will get me there,” Lewis said.

A third straight loss would be detrimental to those diminishing title aspirations. Sliding any further down the rankings at his age likely spells the end of Lewis as a championship contender.

That’s not to say Lewis needs to leave his gloves at the center of the Octagon if he does indeed find himself on the wrong end of the outcome Feb. 4, but one shouldn’t count on seeing a Lewis-Gane rematch any time soon after.

While fight fans would flock to watch Lewis rematch Curtis Blaydes—who was knocked out cold with a vicious Lewis uppercut straight from the deepest depths of hell in the first clash—Blaydes doesn’t need that smoke. He’s battled his way into a position to fight for a title since that loss to Lewis. There’s no need for Blaydes to take that risk. The same goes for any heavyweight in the Top 5.

If Lewis loses, he’d likely have to settle on some farewell fights—perhaps a rematch against Chris Daukus, who is sliding on a three-fight losing streak of his own—where Lewis can attempt to tack on a few more highlights to put a bow on his unforgettable career.

With a win Feb. 4, Lewis inserts himself right back into a title contending bunch that consists of many familiar faces, including Tuivasa, Lewis and Pavlovich. Former champ Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall, a relative newcomer to the fray, would both make for intriguing first-time matchups for Lewis.

That’d be a fairytale storyline for Lewis fans everywhere.

One of the most exhilarating and beloved fighters to ever step into the Octagon, Lewis has racked up a UFC record 13 knockouts since joining the UFC in 2014. He’s adored by fight fans throughout the world for his hilarious Instagram page and his memorable quotes, including, “My balls was hot” and, “Did she ask about me?”

One would be hard-pressed to find an MMA fan who wouldn’t love to see Lewis earn another shot at the title, but he must handle business against Spivac.

A recent photo of a significantly slimmer Lewis indicates the veteran is stopping at nothing to get back on the winning track, and the timing couldn’t be better.

“I don’t care what type of fight it is and I don’t care who my opponent is,” Lewis said. “I’m going to be looking for the knockout.”

Maybe “The Black Beast” punches life into one final run at the ever-elusive championship crown, or maybe the glory days have come and gone.

Lewis is in the driver’s seat. We’re all just along for the ride. Do you think he will emerge victorious at UFC Vegas

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!