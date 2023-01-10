Diego Sanchez Set To Make Bare Knuckle FC Debut On February 17th

UFC veteran Diego Sanchez is set to make his Bare Knuckle FC debut on February 17th at BKFC KnuckleMania 3.

BKFC announced the news of Sanchez’s debut fight in the promotion on Tuesday.

Sanchez was in talks with BKFC in recent weeks as he pondered his combat sports future. He last fought in MMA at Eagle FC 46, losing a unanimous decision to former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee.

Eagle FC doesn’t have any USA cards on its 2023 schedule as of now and it’s uncertain if Sanchez will return to the promotion. Eagle FC’s headman, Khabib Nurmagomedov, is reportedly leaving MMA entirely to focus on his personal life and his family.

Sanchez will face Austin Trout, a former WBA light middleweight boxing champion, at BKFC Knuckle Mania 3. He and Trout are both making their bare-knuckle boxing debuts.

MMA fans will always remember Sanchez as one of the UFC’s pioneers during his time on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 1. He went on to have a long UFC career in multiple weight classes, with wins over the likes of Joe Stevenson, Clay Guida, and Nick Diaz.

Sanchez vs. Trout joins a solid event at BKFC KnuckleMania 3. Paige VanZant was supposed to return to BKFC on that card before suffering a recent injury.

Sanchez and Trout will be hometown fan favorites at the Albuquerque, NM event. Both fighters were born and raised in the state of New Mexico.

BKFC KnuckleMania 3 is headlined by Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman.

