Diego Sanchez Still Longs For Proper UFC Send-Off

Former UFC title challenger Diego Sanchez is hoping to add a new final page to his Octagon story with a return to the promotion for one final fight.

Sanchez quickly burst onto the scene by winning The Ultimate Fighter 1 middleweight tournament back in 2005. From there, “The Nightmare” embarked on a career that would see him compete on MMA’s biggest stage 32 times and secure a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame Fight Wing.

But the veteran’s UFC stint came to an unsavory end. As well as dropping bouts to Michael Chiesa and Jake Matthews, much of the discussion surrounding Sanchez focused on controversial coach Joshua Fabia and his influence on the TUF 1 victor.

Following his UFC exit, Sanchez parted ways with Fabia and made his return under the banner of Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s Eagle FC. While he suffered defeat against Kevin Lee, many were pleasantly surprised by his efforts.

In his next outing, the 41-year-old will try his hand at bare-knuckle boxing. He’s scheduled to face Austin Trout at BKFC‘s KnuckleMania 3 on February 17.

Sanchez’s BKFC debut comes at a time when his future in mixed martial arts is uncertain. Following his defeat to Lee, “The Nightmare” suggested he planned on completing his Eagle FC contract, which still boasts two fights.

But having recently spoke of his frustration at the lack of communication from the organization surrounding his active deal, Sanchez looks to have set his sights back on a farewell in his former home.

Sanchez Wants One Final Octagon Appearance

During a recent interview with BJPenn.com, Sanchez addressed his future as he prepares to feature in combat sports competition outside of MMA.

After noting that he misses making the walk in front of the UFC fanbase, the seven-time Fight of the Night winner expressed a desire to enter the Octagon one last time now that he’s returned to a “good place” in his life.

“It’s all in God’s hands. I really do miss my UFC fans. I’m going to hit up Dana to see if he can let me come for a visit,” Sanchez said. “We will see. UFC has evolved and adapted to a new sport, they don’t really like the older guys in there. They love building new talents. But like Jamahal Hill said, anything is possible. I would love to step into the Octagon one last time on my own terms, with the positive energy, with the love that I feel right now, the strength and the confidence, and just being a good place in my life.

“That is where I would want to step into the cage one last time. It would be nice, but I’m not promising anything. I really am excited working with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship,” Sanchez continued. “They work well with the fighters and are really working well with me, giving me this hometown fight in Albuquerque, New Mexico. So, we will see.”

For now, though, Sanchez will be focused on returning to winning ways in a new promotion. Many have voiced their concerns about the 41-year-old competing in the bare-knuckle sport, including commissioner Jerome O’Connell.

But at a hearing earlier this month, the New Mexico Athletic Commission approved the bout between Sanchez and Trout.

🔥KnuckleMania 3 Announcement🔥 New Mexico’s very own, Diego Sanchez will face Austin Trout at #KM3 on Fri. Feb 17th! pic.twitter.com/WApwJ8pBNF — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) January 10, 2023

Do you think a final UFC fight is possible for Diego Sanchez?

All Quotes from BJPenn.com