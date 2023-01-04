Dillon Danis Reportedly Out Of KSI Fight, Replacement Found

It appears the Dillon Danis vs. KSI boxing bout has apparently been called off, with KSI now reportedly set to face YouTuber Faze Temperrr, aka Thomas Oliveira, who is 2-1 as a boxer.

Danis, who has not competed in MMA for almost four years, was expected to finally make a return to combat sports this year. KSI, meanwhile, returned to the world of celebrity boxing last year after an extended absence following his clashes with Logan Paul.

KSI will need a new opponent now that Dillon Danis is out.

The announcement of the fight led to Danis’ humorous appearance on a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. ‘El Jefe’ has garnered a good deal of controversy over the years for his frequent online trolling. The former training partner of Conor McGregor has even gone as far as saying he could take UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in a street fight in the past.

Now, Misfits Boxing co-founder Mams Taylor has revealed Dillon Danis will not be stepping into the ring after all.

“He’s Underprepared” – Mams Taylor On Why Dillon Danis Won’t Fight KSI

Singer and songwriter Mams Taylor has shared some insight into why Danis will not stepping into the ring. He revealed that ‘El Jefe’ is reportedly ill-prepped for boxing bout at the moment.

“I got a phone call saying Dillon is pulling out of the fight,” Taylor revealed. “The real reason is, from what they said to me, is that he’s underprepared. He has no coach, he might be struggling with weight. For someone who cares as much about his reputation as he does, of what people think of him, I didn’t think that this would be something. Despite many people saying the opposite, that, ‘Look, he’s not going to show up to the fight.’ They were right.”

“I got a phone call saying Danis is pulling out of the fight.”@MamsTaylor explains that Dillon Danis has decided he will no longer fight @KSI. A new opponent will be announced in due course.



For more, click here 👉 https://t.co/FRkzkfyIIp@MF_DAZNXSeries | @SauerlandBros pic.twitter.com/Wx3PYV7GVC — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) January 4, 2023

KSI’s last performance in the boxing ring saw him fight two foes in one night. In both instances, the popular YouTuber came out on top. Firstly, he bested journeyman boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda. KSI got the better of British rapper Swarmz. Then, later on in the same show, KSI got the better of British rapper Swarmz.

While some were impressed with his two-fight showing, others questioned the quality of his opponents. Whether Dillon Danis would’ve been a step up in competition for KSI is debatable.

