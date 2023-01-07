Dustin Poirier: You Should Never Put Your Hands On A Woman

Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the recent incident of Dana White getting into a domestic dispute with his wife.

The MMA and wider sports worlds alike have been abuzz after video surfaced showing the UFC President in a public dispute with his wife, Anne. White was caught on video getting slapped by Anne, before returning fire with his own strikes prior to the pair being separated and the video ending.

via Instagram @dustinpoirier

Dustin Poirier Weighs In On Dana White

Former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier has built a reputation over the years for being a family man who has a ton of love and respect for his wife and daughter. As a result, it is unsurprising that he does not have a high opinion of the situation that Dana White found himself in on New Year’s Eve.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Poirier was definitely hesitant to speak out against the UFC President, for understandable reasons. However, he did make it clear how he feels about men hitting women on a general level.

“I’m not sure. I have no clue. You should never put your hands on a woman. I don’t know the repercussions that come along with somebody of his stature, running these businesses and doing something like that. I have no clue. It’s not a good look for sure,” Poirier said before adding “I’m staying out of it because I’d be talking out my ass. I don’t know what should happen (to White). I don’t know what should happen.”

It is not particularly easy for someone who works for Dana White to speak out on this incident, which has been something that has been made clear by the responses of some in the space. For Dustin Poirier to have the courage to say what he has is certainly noteworthy, even without being overly critical of his boss.

What do you make of this response from Dustin Poirier?