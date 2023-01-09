Dustin Poirier: UFC’s Gambling Ban Saved Me A Lot of Money

Former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier recently discussed his take on the UFC banning fighters from betting.

In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, ‘The Diamond’ discussed a multitude of topics, including a potential Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight in the future. Poirier sees McGregor winning a clash with the former Bellator Lightweight Champion, even going so far as to say he’d put money on ‘The Notorious’.

Taking stock of his comment, the Louisiana star quickly backtracked before discussing the UFC’s decision to ban fighter betting.

The decision was first announced in October by UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. Since then, the promotion has dealt with major controversy surrounding MMA coach James Krause following the UFC Vegas 64 clash between Krause’s fighter, Darrick Minner, and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

Minner’s team allegedly leaked info surrounding his leg injury ahead of the fight, drastically changing the betting odds at the last minute.

“I Would’ve Lost A Lot Of Money” – Dustin Poirier Relieved Over Betting Ban

‘The Diamond’ joked that had he been able to bet on last year’s UFC 280 event, he likely would’ve been in a pickle. Poirier was certain that Petr Yan and Mateusz Gamrot were going to win their fights over Sean O’Malley and Beneil Dariush, respectively.

“Dude, I’m glad it [the ban] happened because I usually do bet on fights. I’m glad it happened right before that O’Malley-Yan fight because I would have lost a bunch of money. I would have bet Gamrot to beat Dariush, I would have bet Petr to beat O’Malley. I would’ve lost a bunch of money, so they saved me some money.

“But what I think of the whole picture of it, I don’t know. I don’t know the details. I know they have some things that were fishy, and maybe we’ll get some clarity as time goes on about everything that happened. But I have no clue exactly what’s going on.”

Poirier went on to admit that he used to bet on himself from time to time. While he sees no issue in a fighter betting on themselves, he acknowledged there is an issue in fighters betting against themselves.

“It’s insider trading,” Poirier explained. “If I’m training with these guys, and they have an injury going into a fight or whatever, I’m seeing it from a different angle than the public and the matchmakers are seeing it.”

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier’s take on the UFC betting situation?

All quotes from Bloody Elbow.