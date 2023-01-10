Dustin Poirier Responds To Beneil Dariush’s ‘Retirement’ Advice

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has responded after coming under fire from fellow contender Beneil Dariush.

Both Poirier and Dariush find themselves perhaps just one victory away from a title shot later this year, with the pair notching victories in the final quarter of 2022. Despite that, though, “The Diamond” isn’t interested in facing the #4-ranked 155lber.

After talk of the matchup emerged late last year, Poirier was quick to dismiss it as an option, noting that the clash simply doesn’t appeal to him. The remarks came despite Dariush extending his win streak to eight with a win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280.

As 2023 gets underway, and with an apparent opponent struggle continuing, Dariush recently sought clarification on why the Louisianan is opposed to fighting him. If it’s down to lesser name value, the Iranian-born American insisted that Poirier might as well retire.

Poirier Keeps His Cool In Dariush Reply

Soon after Dariush’s interview with Submission Radio was released, Poirier responded to the 33-year-old’s ‘retirement’ suggestion on Twitter.

Perhaps unsurprisingly from a fighter who rarely engages in trash talk, barring the buildup and aftermath to a heated trilogy fight against Conor McGregor, Poirier avoided exchanging harsh words with his lightweight contemporary.

Instead, the Louisianan thanked Dariush for the “advice,” noting that he’d ponder it. In the lighthearted reply, he also offered free shipping on his hot sauce brand as a token of his appreciation.

“Thanks for the advice Benny!” Poirier said. “Not sure if you’re into hot sauce or not but if you are free Shipping on me!”

Thanks for the advice Benny! I'll take it into consideration. Not sure if you're into hot sauce or not but if you are free Shipping on me!👊https://t.co/SNEgodVkkT https://t.co/7FFwgKitk3 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 9, 2023

Suffice to say, the response certainly won’t have served up the clarification Dariush was after regarding Poirier’s dismissive attitude towards a possible matchup. It also didn’t show any suggestion that “The Diamond” may budge in his desire to fight a different contender next.

