MMA Fans React To Mural Honoring Edson Barboza In Brazil

Deiveson Figueiredo, Michael Johnson, Joe Frazier, Dan Henderson, Roy Jones Jr., and Chadwick Boseman — probably not names the artist responsible for painting a mural in honor of Edson Barboza was hoping to read comparisons to.

Barboza is currently one of the longest-serving fighters still on the UFC roster. While he currently occupies the #14 spot in the featherweight rankings, the Brazilian striker made his name at lightweight.

After becoming a champion under the banners of Ring of Combat and Renaissance MMA, Barboza signed with the UFC in 2010. In the 13 years since, he’s made 27 walks to the Octagon, sharing it with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Donald Cerrone, Paul Felder, Dan Hooker, Anthony Pettis, Beneil Dariush, and Justin Gaethje.

Having amassed an illustrious body of work, a tally of Fight of the Night bonuses that leaves him tied for the most in UFC history, and displayed incredible longevity, Barboza has unsurprisingly become a fan favorite — not least in his hometown.

With that in mind, the Nova Friburgo, Rio de Janiero, native was honored with a mural… we think?

While it’s unclear when the piece of art was completed, Barboza took to Instagram to share an image of himself posing alongside the mural on Friday.

It’s safe to say the artist’s work drew mixed reactions…

MMA Fans React To Artist’s Depiction Of Barboza

As well as the comments section to Barboza’s post, a host of MMA fans reacted to the mural on Reddit. While many noted that the Brazilian deserves such an honor and reacted with positive comments and emojis, that appeared to be a minority take.

One joked that the occasion would have been an even bigger honor had the painting actually been of Barboza.

Another user summed up the common consensus surrounding the painting’s presentation of Barboza, suggesting it’s even worse than the statue erected at the airport in Madeira, Portugal, in honor of soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo back in 2017.

Some went as far as to question whether Barboza is even liked in the region given the depiction.

Many simply went the route of providing the names of other prominent figures more comparable to the mural than Barboza.

As far as fantasy dinner parties go, not even the wildest would put together the group of individuals the painting of Barboza had some naming.

What do you make of the mural honoring Edson Barboza?