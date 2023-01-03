Endeavor Suffers Financial Losses After Dana White’s Altercation With Wife

Endeavor’s shares have dropped just hours after a video of UFC President Dana White‘s altercation with his wife went viral.

Endeavor, the media company that owns the UFC, saw its shares fall nearly 6% on Tuesday. This after an argument between White and his wife turned physical at a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve.

White and his wife have apologized to each other for the incident. After White claimed that this was the first time they have hit each other in their relationship, his wife Anne echoed that sentiment in a recent statement.

White and his wife were both heavily intoxicated at the time of the fight, as confirmed by the two of them after initial eyewitness reports.

As his 22nd year as UFC president begins, White is at the center of arguably the biggest controversy of his career. As a result of White’s uncertain future, Endeavor is seeing some financial decline.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Endeavor and Ari Emanuel purchased the UFC in 2016 for $4.025 billion. After the change in ownership, Endeavor and Emanuel opted to keep White on as UFC president.

The UFC has been on holiday break but will return on January 14th for a UFC Fight Night event. It’s uncertain if White will be present at the 01/14 event, or UFC 283, after this recent incident.

Endeavor and the UFC haven’t issued a public statement on White but could do so in the coming days. We’ll continue to keep you up to date with this developing story.

