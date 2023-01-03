Erin Blanchfield: Taila Santos Not Dangerous Despite Controversial Title Loss

UFC flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield respects Taila Santos’ skillset, although she feels she doesn’t bring many scary elements to their fight.

Blanchfield and Santos will square off on February 18th. This comes after Blanchfield defeated Molly McCann at UFC 281, and Santos narrowly lost to UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 275.

On paper, Santos is Blanchfield’s toughest test of her young UFC career. She’s fought a slew of tough opponents, but Santos will be her most accomplished to date.

Blanchfield wants to become one of the youngest UFC champions in history and be the one to upend Shevchenko. If she is to do so, she’ll need to get past Santos, who she feels doesn’t provide much of an eye-opening threat.

Erin Blanchfield Doesn’t See Taila Santos As Most Dangerous Opponent

During a recent interview with Morning Kombat, Blanchfield gave her thoughts on what she’s up against when she faces Santos.

“She’s a little bit taller than me, I’m 5’4″, she’s 5’6″,” Blanchfield said. “She’s a striker but she has some good wrestling. She likes her takedowns off the cage, and her Jiu-Jitsu’s decent. She’s well-rounded, but I don’t think she’s necessarily dangerous.”

Santos nearly got the nod against Shevchenko in their UFC 275 matchup. But, two of the judges saw it the other way, and Shevchenko went home with the split-decision victory.

One thing that Santos has experienced that Blanchfield hasn’t is a five-round fight. Blanchfield had said she wanted to tick off that box before getting the title shot, although the February 18th UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a five-rounder between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen.

Blanchfield has put on dominant performances in the Octagon since her debut last year. She’s earned wins over Miranda Maverick, JJ Aldrich, and Sarah Alpar.

Blanchfield has the confidence of a star, and she’s looking to prove that her analysis of Santos is correct and foretelling of how the fight will play out.

