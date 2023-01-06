Fans React To Conor McGregor’s Latest Comeback Vow

Conor McGregor recently posted yet another update on his plans for a UFC comeback.

The MMA megastar hasn’t competed since suffering a debilitating leg break in his UFC 264 trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. ‘The Notorious’ has frequently reiterated his intention to make a comeback in the 18 months since.

Fans were initially shocked when the Irishman revealed he’d bulked up considerably during his time away from the Octagon.

Image Credit: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Now, McGregor’s set social media ablaze once again with his vow to “slice through” whoever the UFC put in front of him when he eventually returns.

I’m going to slice through someone on return. Trust that. And I don’t care who. Line up. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 6, 2023

Responses have ranged from supportive of ‘The Notorious’ to dismissive of his vow.

“You Will Do Nothing” – Conor McGregor’s Tweet Prompts Mixed Response

Among the replies were nods to popular UFC lightweight Michael Chandler and YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI. Chandler has frequently been linked with McGregor over the past year though any confirmation of a fight down the line remains unclear.

KSI, meanwhile, called out ‘The Notorious’ on social media when he was set to fight McGregor’s friend and former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.

You won’t fight @MikeChandlerMMA tho 👀👀 — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 6, 2023

The suggestion of a potential KSI crossover fight came from social media star Overtflow.

CONOR VS KSI — OVERT | PJ (@overtflow) January 6, 2023

Other responses were less than impressed with the latest of many such claims from ‘The Notorious’, including former MMA fighter Michael Guymon.

You will do nothing — Michael Guymon (@JokerGuymon) January 6, 2023

Financial Express journo Yash Sharma was more interested in what weight class ‘The Notorious’ will compete in.

170? — Yash Sharma (@yashsharma_4) January 6, 2023

Gamer KFUA, meanwhile, would like to see McGregor fight Jake Paul. This is a crossover fight Paul himself has frequently expressed interest in in recent years.

Fight Jake Paul — 𝗞𝗙𝗨𝗔 (@kfua_) January 6, 2023

The timeline for a Conor McGregor return remains unclear for now. He is reportedly outside of the USADA testing pool at the moment which, once he rejoins, will place a six month wait on his official return.

Considering his weight gain and comments on wanting to become a three-division champion, the general consensus if McGregor will be returning as a welterweight.