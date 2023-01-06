Fans React To Conor McGregor’s Latest Comeback Vow

Conor McGregor recently posted yet another update on his plans for a UFC comeback.
The MMA megastar hasn’t competed since suffering a debilitating leg break in his UFC 264 trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. ‘The Notorious’ has frequently reiterated his intention to make a comeback in the 18 months since.
Fans were initially shocked when the Irishman revealed he’d bulked up considerably during his time away from the Octagon.
Now, McGregor’s set social media ablaze once again with his vow to “slice through” whoever the UFC put in front of him when he eventually returns.
Responses have ranged from supportive of ‘The Notorious’ to dismissive of his vow.
“You Will Do Nothing” – Conor McGregor’s Tweet Prompts Mixed Response
Among the replies were nods to popular UFC lightweight Michael Chandler and YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI. Chandler has frequently been linked with McGregor over the past year though any confirmation of a fight down the line remains unclear.
KSI, meanwhile, called out ‘The Notorious’ on social media when he was set to fight McGregor’s friend and former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis.
The suggestion of a potential KSI crossover fight came from social media star Overtflow.
Other responses were less than impressed with the latest of many such claims from ‘The Notorious’, including former MMA fighter Michael Guymon.
Financial Express journo Yash Sharma was more interested in what weight class ‘The Notorious’ will compete in.
Gamer KFUA, meanwhile, would like to see McGregor fight Jake Paul. This is a crossover fight Paul himself has frequently expressed interest in in recent years.
The timeline for a Conor McGregor return remains unclear for now. He is reportedly outside of the USADA testing pool at the moment which, once he rejoins, will place a six month wait on his official return.
Considering his weight gain and comments on wanting to become a three-division champion, the general consensus if McGregor will be returning as a welterweight.