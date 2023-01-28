Fighter Offers Mercedes For Following Ramzan Kadyrov

Chechen MMA fighter Askhab Tamaev has announced a draw for those who follow Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s social media accounts.

Kadyrov’s Instagram and Facebook pages were blocked back in 2017. The decision came after Kadyrov was added onto the United States’ Magnitsky sanctions list. The list zeroes in on figures believed to have violated human rights, something Kadyrov has frequently been accused of.

Tamaev, who works as a blogger outside of his fighting career, recently announced an exciting raffle. To enter it, those interested must subscribe to the pages of Kadyrov and his closest people and repost some of their reels. Up for grabs are a Mercedes-AMG GT sports car and 15 new iPhones.

Tamaev himself enjoys an impressive 5.5 million follower count on his Instagram profile, making him an ideal choice for Kadyrov to work with on promotion. Many have cited Kadyrov’s keen interest in enhancing his social media presence and popularity as the reason behind this move.

This Is Not The Figure To Promote Ramzan Kadyrov’s Social Media Presence

Back in October 2020, Russian rapper and influencer Mortgenstern revealed he’d been paid 400,000 roubles. The fee was in exchange for the influencer’s aid in promoting the Instagram accounts belonging to Kadyrov’s family and close-knit retinue.

Much like Tamaev in 2023, Mortgenstern set up a car raffle for those who subscribed.

A longtime MMA fan, Kadyrov has heavily emphasized and advertised the sport in Chechnya. Rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has been spotted working in close proximity with the Chechen leader and his son Ali in recent months.

Image Credit: @za_kadyrova_k209ra on Instagram, Khamzat Chimaev and Ramzan Kadyrov’s son Ali

Interestingly, ‘Borz’ is far from the only fighter to have recently spent some time with Kadyrov and/or his crowd.

Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman, and Henry Cejudo all visited Chechnya last month. All three are clients of MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, who has also managed a number of MMA fighters coming out of Chechnya in recent years.

Especially after the recent MMA debut of his son, it appears that Kadyrov is focusing in on MMA as a key aspect of his self-promotion moving forward.

