MMA Fighters React To Brandon Moreno’s Title Win Over Deiveson Figueiredo At UFC 283

Brandon Morendo is once again the flyweight champion after defeating Deiveson Figueiredo via doctor-stoppage TKO at UFC 283 tonight.
It was the history-making fourth encounter between the duo, with Moreno now claiming two wins against Figueiredo’s one. Their first encounter in late 2020 ended in a majority draw.
In the early rounds, Figueiredo threatened with several submission attempts. The Brazilian came close to locking in a heel hook and later a guillotine choke that Moreno both narrowly escaped.
But in round three, Moreno landed a huge left that caused Figueiredo’s eye to swell profusely, and once the round concluded, forced him to retire on doctor’s orders. In his post-fight interview, the 35-year-old announced that he’ll be moving up to bantamweight.
Moreno is now flyweight champ for the second time, having claimed the title against Figueiredo in June 2021, before losing it to the Brazilian in January last year.
