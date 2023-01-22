MMA Fighters React To Brandon Moreno’s Title Win Over Deiveson Figueiredo At UFC 283

Brandon Morendo is once again the flyweight champion after defeating Deiveson Figueiredo via doctor-stoppage TKO at UFC 283 tonight.

It was the history-making fourth encounter between the duo, with Moreno now claiming two wins against Figueiredo’s one. Their first encounter in late 2020 ended in a majority draw.

In the early rounds, Figueiredo threatened with several submission attempts. The Brazilian came close to locking in a heel hook and later a guillotine choke that Moreno both narrowly escaped.

But in round three, Moreno landed a huge left that caused Figueiredo’s eye to swell profusely, and once the round concluded, forced him to retire on doctor’s orders. In his post-fight interview, the 35-year-old announced that he’ll be moving up to bantamweight.

Moreno is now flyweight champ for the second time, having claimed the title against Figueiredo in June 2021, before losing it to the Brazilian in January last year.

Catch the highlights of the co-main event below.

No glove touch, but we're keeping it respectful to start the fourth meeting #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/sDaBWMZds0 — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

IT'S ALL OVER! The doctor has called a stop between rounds due to a Figueiredo eye injury



Brandon leaves #UFC283 with a TKO victory and the title! pic.twitter.com/cFiHnPx5Hg — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

MMA Fighters React To Brandon Moreno’s Doctor-Stoppage TKO Of Deiveson Figueiredo

Now, let’s see how MMA fighters reacted to Brandon Moreno’s title-winning victory over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283.

Fair play. It’s impossible to fight with one eye. — michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023

Nothing dirty at all, clean shot by the new champion Brandon Moreno! #UFC283 he really outclassed Figgy tonight. He was cruising — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 22, 2023

Moreno is a savage! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 22, 2023

.@Daico_Deiveson will be a savage at 135. Congrats on an amazing run at 125. The God of War will be back 🇧🇷 #UFC283 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023

Moreno is the man — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

Round 13 is underway #ufc283 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 22, 2023

CON TODO 🇲🇽👊🏽#UFC283 — Tracy Cortez Year (@TracyCortezmma) January 22, 2023

Excited for another war! Lets go boys! #UFC283 — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) January 22, 2023

Let’s book number 5 already — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

Give me Fegureido! Number 1 easy fight in the flyweight division! — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) January 22, 2023

2-0 Brandon — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 22, 2023

