Firefighters And Police Battle For Charity In Oklahoma MMA Event

A unique combat sports event in Tulsa, Oklahoma features local firefighters and police officers squaring off in MMA and boxing bouts in order to raise money for charity.

Smoke & Guns is set to take place for the eighth time on April 22 at Tulsa’s BOK Center. The event is fully sanctioned by the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission and organized by 918 Fully Involved, which is described as follows by the organization’s website.

“A nonprofit organization of Oklahoma firefighters and police officers dedicated to serving other charity organizations and the community.”

An MMA bout from Smoke & Guns in 2016. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World)

Last year’s Smoke & Guns 7 raised over $50,000 for the Oklahoma Special Olympics and Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp, which provides help to children that have sustained severe injuries including burns and disfiguration.

In addition to Oklahoma firefighters and police officers facing off in MMA and boxing bouts, last year’s event also included former UFC Welterweight Champion Johnny Hendricks commentating at ringside.

The firefighters came out on top in last year’s event according to the 918 Fully Involved Facebook page, and the organization expects a total of around 6,000 people to attend Smoke & Guns 8 in April. In the entire history of the event, over $316,000 has been raised and donated to both of the previously mentioned charities.

What do you think of this event in Oklahoma that sees firefighters and police officers meet in boxing and MMA bouts to raise money for charity?

