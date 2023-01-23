Floyd Mayweather’s Next Boxing Exhibition Against Former Bellator Fighter

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather will return for his first boxing exhibition of 2023 on February 25th in London.

Mayweather will face former Bellator fighter Aaron Chalmers at The O2 Arena. He returns after meeting YouTuber Deji last November, earning a sixth-round TKO victory.

While Mayweather retired from professional boxing after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, he remains active in the exhibition scene. Before the win over Deji, he defeated Mikuru Asakura in a RIZIN boxing match.

Mayweather was initially linked to a fight with ONE fighter Liam Harrison, but negotiations recently fell through. The 35-year-old Chalmers will now face Mayweather after Mayweather announced the news on his Instagram page.

This will be Chalmers’ first boxing match of any time in his combat sports career. He last fought in MMA at Bellator 240, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Austin Clem.

Chalmers is also a notable name from Geordie Shore, a reality television show based in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK.

Despite his professional boxing career likely over for good, Mayweather continues to make money through his exhibition bouts. His fight against YouTube star Logan Paul sold around 1 million pay-per-view buys.

Mayweather’s showdown with McGregor, his last pro boxing fight, sold around 4.3 million buys. He retired with a 50-0 professional record in the boxing ring.

The full card for Mayweather vs. Chalmers is expected to be finalized and announced in the coming days.

