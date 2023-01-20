Floyd Mayweather’s Announced Bout With ONE Fighter Quickly Collapses

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather’s latest crossover fight doesn’t appear to be happening after all.

‘Money’s interest in crossover fights started with his blockbuster showdown with UFC megastar Conor McGregor back in August 2017. Since then, Mayweather has stepped away from professional boxing and has been making his money through high-profile exhibition bouts, often with stars from outside of the world of pro boxing.

Back in June 2021, ‘Money’ even fought controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer and pro wrestler Logan Paul. More recently, the box office kingpin picked up back-to-back wins over Rizin FF MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura and YouTuber Deji last year.

Now, ‘Money’ has his eyes set on ONE Championship welterweight Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison. Mayweather has suggested the fight will take place on February 23 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Photo via Instagram @liambadco

According to Harrison himself and ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong, though, no such contest is happening.

“He Is Posting Fake News” – Chatri Sityodtong Blasts Floyd Mayweather

Sityodtong has made no bones about his displeasure with Mayweather’s recent fight claims. The ONE head honcho recently made clear that no such fight is happening as Harrison is on a ONE-exclusive contract.

“He is posting fake news,” Sityodtong claimed. “Liam is exclusive to ONE and ONE has never been contacted by Floyd or his team.”

Liam Harrison also confirmed the fight is not going ahead in a now-deleted Instagram post. The British striker cited his ongoing knee problems as a key reason he wouldn’t be cleared to fight, even if the bout had been officially signed off on. Harrison is still recovering from the deadly leg kicks he endured against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao back in August.

“Many of you will have seen the announcement this morning about my fight against Floyd Mayweather,” Harrison wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Devastatingly, my knee just won’t allow it. Discussions about the fight started a few days ago with the Mayweather team and I honestly thought I would be OK in a boxing fight, even with needing surgery on my knee.

“I upped my training as soon as discussions started and had some hard sparring and pads but almost immediately my knee had ballooned up and I can’t walk. Hitting pads is fine but the movement and agility needed to spar and especially fight just isn’t possible.”

For now, it appears Mayweather’s fighting plans will have to be put on hold.

Would you like to see Floyd Mayweather box Liam Harrison?

All quotes from the South China Morning Post.