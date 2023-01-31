Former UFC Fighter Among MMA Names Competing In Netflix Reality Series

A former UFC fighter and current member of the ONE Championship roster is among the mixed martial artists who feature on new Netflix reality show, Physical: 100.

The new Korean show is being branded a real-life version of Squid Game, a drama series that sees individuals struggling with their finances risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win millions.

While the stakes are obviously less fatal on Physical: 100, the series features a number grueling challenges, with 100 contestants battling for the rewards that come with being the last man or woman standing.

Given the physical nature of the show, it’s unsurprising that a number of athletes feature, including fighters. One such figure is Choo Sung-hoon, known as Yoshihiro Akiyama or “Sexyama” in combat sports.

Akiyama (16-7, 2 NC) has competed 25 times as a professional since his debut in 2004. Throughout his career, the 47-year-old has competed under notable banners like K-1 and Dream. The Japanese standout even had a stint in the UFC.

He went 2-5 in the Octagon, with a debut win over Alan Belcher followed by four consecutive losses against Chris Leben, Michael Bisping, Vitor Belfort, and Jake Shields.

“Sexyama” marks one of many fighters featuring in Physical: 100. The show also sees Road FC vet Park Geun-Hyung, former Dana White‘s Contender Series competitor Sang Hoon Yoo, and undefeated AFC flyweight Dong Jo Joo compete for the cash prize, which is equivalent to around $250,000.

The show quickly entered Netflix’s top five in the US following its release last week.

Former UFC Fighter “Sexyama” Turns To Reality TV After Memorable MMA Win

Akiyama’s appearance in the new Netflix reality series comes after his latest triumph inside the ONE Championship Circle.

After departing the UFC following a loss to Alberto Mina in 2015, “Sexyama” didn’t compete for almost four years. When he did, the Japanese veteran debuted in Asia’s largest organization.

While he was defeated on the scorecards by Agilan Thani in his first promotional outing, Akiyama has followed that setback with consecutive victories.

Having entered the ONE win column for the first time by knocking out Sherif Mohamed at ONE: King of the Jungle in 2020, the 47-year-old returned as part of ONE X, the organization’s 10th-anniversary event, last March.

There, Akiyama faced former champion Shinya Aoki. While he was dominated for the entire first round, “Sexyama” mounted a memorable comeback in the second frame to knock his compatriot out.

Following that result, and in spite of targeting ONE Championship gold, Akiyama returned to the world of reality television, where he’d previously made multiple appearances.

As well as featuring on The Return of Superman, a show that sees celebrity fathers take care of their children by themselves, “Sexyama” was part of 2 Days & 1 Night in 2015, a series where cast members took various trips throughout South Korea while performing missions to earn rewards and avoid punishments.

