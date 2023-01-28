Former UFC Fighter Jimmie Rivera Becomes A New Jersey Police Officer

Bare Knuckle FC fighter Jimmie Rivera has completed a rigorous program at a New Jersey police academy and is now an officer.

Rivera told MMA Fighting that he’ll continue to compete in BKFC despite his certification. He intends to balance his combat sports and law enforcement careers but will focus on being a police officer once his fighting career concludes.

In the meantime, Rivera is celebrating this incredible accomplishment while also training in bare-knuckle boxing full-time.

Jimmie Rivera Becomes Latest Fighter To Work In His Community

In a recent Instagram post, Rivera announced the news of completing police academy training.

“This has been a very tough and challenging journey, working 6 days a week teaching, training, and going to the police academy,” Rivera posted. “Sunday, the only day of having family time. But the dust has settled and I am officially a police officer. Someone said you want to make a change, you have to be the change. Can’t wait to get out there and be that change!”

Rivera isn’t the only current or former UFC fighter working to make a difference. Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is a firefighter in Ohio and recently became full-time.

Rivera made his bare-knuckle debut last year against Howard Davis, with the fight resulting in a majority draw. Before that, his last UFC fight came in a loss to Pedro Munhoz in Feb. 2021.

Rivera beat some solid names during his time in the UFC, including Cody Stamann and John Dodson. At one point, he won 20 consecutive MMA fights before a loss to Marlon Moraes.

Rivera wants to return in March but doesn’t have an opponent in place for his BKFC return. For now, he’s turning his attention to his entry into law enforcement.

What is your reaction to Jimmie Rivera’s accomplishment?