Former UFC Fighter Shares Stunningly Low Offer From Power Slap League

UFC veteran Eric Spicely claims it’s not a profitable venture to compete in Dana White‘s Power Slap League.

Power Slap kicked off last week after a one-week delay. The first week of fights featured stunning knockouts and brutal slap fighting at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It’s arguably too early to assess whether or not Power Slap will be a long-term success. Some have been critical of slap fighting, including those concerned about serious injuries to competitors such as concussions and head trauma.

Combat fans and pundits are still learning about the ins and outs of professional slap fighting and Power Slap as a whole. Some fighters, including Pearl Gonzalez, have expressed interest in joining the league.

Spicely had the opportunity to fight in Power Slap but turned it down due to an eye-opening contract offer.

UFC Veteran Eric Spicely Reveals Monetary Details Of Power Slap Offer

As screenshotted by MMA journalist Luke Thomas, Spicely revealed what Power Slap League recently offered him.

UFC veteran Eric Spicely said he was contacted to see if he’d like to participate in the Power Slap League. Not sure what the full pay scale is, but this nugget caught my attention: pic.twitter.com/Qlej95KmJs — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 23, 2023

“I was contacted to do slap league, you guys would be shocked at how much it pays,” Spicely tweeted. “First fight was 2k [to win] and 2k [to show].”

In a follow-up tweet, Thomas claimed he reached out to Spicely for confirmation and evidence, which he provided both.

Spicely fought seven times in the UFC, picking up wins over Thiago Santos and Alessio Di Chirico. He last fought in Sept. 2021, earning a first-round win at OKTAGON 28.

Assuming Spicely’s claims are true, this is arguably a bad look for Power Slap. The UFC and White are often criticized for how fighters are compensated and it appears the same could be said about White’s Power Slap League.

It’s uncertain if Spicely’s contract offer is the same as what active slap fighters are making with the league. This could deter other fighters from considering joining Power Slap after Spicely’s low offer.

What is your reaction to Eric Spicely’s claim about Power Slap League?