Francis Ngannou Names Two Options For First Boxing Match

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has a pair of A-list names on his mind for his first professional boxing match.

Ngannou’s split with the UFC sent shockwaves around combat sports and continues to do so this week. He and the UFC brass couldn’t come to terms on a new contract before a targeted fight with Jon Jones.

As Ngannou enjoys the luxury of the freedom that comes with his release, he remains steadfast in making his boxing dream a reality. He’s hinted at a move to boxing for years, and his emergence in combat sports began with a love of the ‘sweet science’.

Ngannou, who was linked to a potential crossover fight with Tyson Fury throughout the past two years, now has the opportunity to negotiate a move to the ring. It’s uncertain if a fight with Fury will be a standard boxing match or will include a special ruleset.

Ngannou feels Fury, and another boxing star, are two of his most desirable opponent choices in the ring.

Francis Ngannou Targets Fights With Tyson Fury & Anthony Joshua

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Ngannou revealed Fury and Anthony Joshua are the two main options on his boxing wish list.

Ngannou said he’s intent on making the Fury fight come to fruition.

“I don’t know where he’s at right now, but I’m gonna find out,” Ngannou said of Fury. “It’s time. Before, besides those social media (posts), we couldn’t do anything concrete. But now, we can engage in talks (and) do everything. So it’s time (for us) to figure that out.”

Ngannou’s team is supremely confident in the former UFC champion’s chances against Fury. After a brief retirement, Fury returned last month, earning a win over Derek Chisora.

Joshua last fought against Oleksandr Usyk last August, losing via a split decision. He’s lost three of his last five fights.

A move to boxing will give Ngannou a new look at negotiating fights. A hiccup that boxing has had for years, arguably, is the fact that some of the biggest hypothetical fights never get made.

Ngannou not only wants to make a move to boxing but do so against the best.

