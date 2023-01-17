Francis Ngannou Names Three UFC Fights He Wanted Before Free Agency

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wanted three fights with two opponents on his way out of the Octagon.

Ngannou parted ways with the UFC last weekend after a long contract dispute with the promotion. As a result, he was stripped of the belt, which will now be contested by Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou now has the combat sports world in his hands as he ponders his next move. Since earning the heavyweight belt over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, he’s emerged as a global superstar in the fight game.

Ngannou doesn’t have regrets about how things ended with the promotion but wishes the two sides could’ve agreed. The lack of freedom in the contract to pursue other opportunities, such as in boxing, led to his release.

Before his release, Ngannou asked for a three-fight deal and wanted two fights against a new foe and one against a former champion.

Francis Ngannou Wanted Two Fights With Jon Jones & Stipe Miocic Trilogy

MMA Fighting, Zuffa LLC

During a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Ngannou revealed he wanted Jon Jones, a trilogy bout against Miocic, and a rematch with Jones for the contract he asked the UFC for.

A fight with Jones was expected to take place for Ngannou’s next title defense before recent events transpired. The matchup was arguably the biggest heavyweight title fight, with Ngannou facing who many believe is the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Miocic is targeting a July return against the Jones/Gane winner. He earned a win over Ngannou at UFC 220 in Ngannou’s first title shot.

Ngannou admitted to The MMA Hour that the offer to fight Jones next was in the ballpark of $8 million. UFC President Dana White said the promotion offered him a deal to become the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history.

Ngannou’s UFC career is likely over and his dream UFC fights with Miocic and Jones could be indefinite ‘what-ifs’.

