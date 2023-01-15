MMA Twitter Reacts To Francis Ngannou’s Free Agent Status

Francis Ngannou is now free to explore opportunities beyond the UFC after he was released from his contract and stripped of his heavyweight title.

UFC President Dana White made the announcement following UFC Vegas 67, where he also confirmed that Jon Jones will face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 in March.

White said that the UFC offered Ngannou a deal that “would’ve made him the highest paid heavyweight” in the promotion’s history, but the Cameroonian remained steadfast on his regularly voiced desire to explore opportunities elsewhere.

Ngannou’s UFC release brings to an end one of the most spectacular stints in the promotion’s history. The 36-year-old entered the UFC in December 2015 where he amassed a 12-2 record and now leaves as one of the most memorable heavyweights of all time.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

On his way to capturing the heavyweight strap with a huge KO of Stipe Miocic in March last year, Ngannou established a name for himself as one of, if not the most terrifying heavyweights in history.

The Cameroonian gained the adoration of fans and sent fear into the hearts of many after his highlight-reel KO of Alistair Overeem in 2017, which saw him earn a title shot against Stipe Miocic in January 2018. He, however, went on to lose that encounter via a lop-sided unanimous decision, before suffering defeat against Derrick Lewis in one of the most underwhelming fights of all time.

But Ngannou soon recaptured his terrifying form to string together four knockout wins against the best of the division and earn a rematch with Miocic. Francis ends his heavyweight reign having defended his title just once, having defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 just under a year ago.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Francis Ngannou’s Free Agency

Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Francis Ngannou being released from his UFC contract and stripped of his title.

Francis Ngannou is officially clear to sign a deal with someone else. White says they are going to wave any right to match and let him go elsewhere. He is no longer the UFC heavyweight champion. White says they offered him a deal that would have made him the highest paid HW ever. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 15, 2023

So, per Dana White, Francis Ngannou is a free agent. Stripped of the title. Waived exclusive negotiating window, no matching rights clause. Unrestricted free agency for the best MMA heavyweight in the world. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) January 15, 2023

Man I will miss Francis, scariest man to ever step foot in the UFC. Good luck on the next chapter @francis_ngannou 🥊 pic.twitter.com/32yWyZ201y — schwick (@schwick6) January 15, 2023

The UFC are making a huge mistake if they let Francis sign with someone else.



He’s mainstream. Power on another level. Exciting. Good character. Great story. Jones v Ngannou would be an absolutely massive fight, and for the sake of a couple million they’re losing out on tens… pic.twitter.com/yuaN6iEnhh — MMA Commander (@CommanderMma) January 14, 2023

Hell, Francis could do his own event in Cameroon. We can use some outside the box shit. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 15, 2023

Fighters in other promotions when they found out Francis Ngannou is a free agent 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fg3uhGrGD2 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 15, 2023

The first fighter to reach the end of his contract thanks to the “sunset clause” which was put into contracts thanks to these guys:https://t.co/Xgekyi7Ye6 #MMAFA #AlizAct2MMA



Join us @francis_ngannou! https://t.co/0rJZ9pqgPs pic.twitter.com/clrfUDV0z4 — MMAFA (@MMAFA) January 15, 2023

Highest paid HW doesn't equal highest paid fighter and we know the highest paid UFC fighter was also underpaid vs. what he made for the UFC…



It's prize fighting and the prize is money, not being taken advantage of by the UFC. Good for Ngannou. https://t.co/XH7gvaPSzc — Trent Reinsmith (@TrentReinsmith) January 15, 2023

Dana framing this as Ngannou saying "I don't want to compete at this level anymore" is fucking hysterical — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 15, 2023

Dana White wasting no time slandering Francis Ngannou: “Francis is in a place right now where he doesn’t want to take a lot of risk. He wants to fight lesser opponents for more money” pic.twitter.com/jt0v5rXzZS — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) January 15, 2023

Francis Ngannou to his ex UFC colleagues after his first PFL fight: pic.twitter.com/xnOpnvuVXA — Chaz (@OliveSZNMMA) January 10, 2023

Kamaru Usman ❌

Israel Adesanya ❌

Francis Ngannou ❌



The trio is no more. pic.twitter.com/eCSeTm8PfG — Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) January 15, 2023

Francis Ngannou: *posts pic with a family member wearing a PFL shirt*



The UFC: pic.twitter.com/eRIpDJH1yE — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 14, 2023

Francis Ngannou may have the greatest backstory out of all the champions and the UFC couldn't build it.



Every megastar the company has ever had is not because of Dana White but in spite of him. — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) January 14, 2023

What would you like to see Francis Ngannou to do next?