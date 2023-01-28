Francis Ngannou Responds To Tyson Fury’s Mixed-Rules Challenge

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou has shared his thoughts on WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury’s latest callout.

The pair have been teasing a potential superfight for two years now. ‘The Predator’ was unable to move forward with the bout while he was under contract to the UFC. This month, however, the Cameroonian slugger was stripped of his title and released from his contract.

Heavyweight contenders in the boxing world such as Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora were quick to call out MMA’s hardest hitter. Now, the man who beat both of them last year has reiterated his interest in having a blockbuster showdown with Ngannou.

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, ‘The Gypsy King’ discussed the crossover bout he’d like to put on against ‘The Predator’.

“You [Francis Ngannou] want to earn some big boy money? Come see the Gypsy King and let’s do a big, big fight for the baddest mother f***er on the planet. Let’s kick it up spicy, in a cage, four-ounce gloves under Queensbury [rules] and let’s have a bad*** referee like ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. Did I just sell that to the world?”

Ngannou has since pointed out that official talks are yet to commence.

“Everything Has To Be Finalized” – Francis Ngannou On Tyson Fury Fight

In a recent interview with Canal Afrique, ‘The Predator’ made clear he is still interested in the fight. However, he’s still waiting for the fight to move forward beyond social media callouts.

“Let me remind you that Tyson Fury and I have been warming up on social media for more than two years. Obviously, we all need this fight. It’s been long enough. Hopefully we have the possibility of dotting the i’s.”

Last year, Ngannou sustained a torn ACL and MCL during his training for his fight with Ciryl Gane. In an impressive display of adaptability and pain tolerance, ‘The Predator’ fought through a hobbling injury to wrestle ‘Bon Gamin’ to a unanimous decision win.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The severity of the injuries would be considered a potential career-ender in sports such as American football.

‘The Predator’ is yet to officially announce he’s been cleared for active competition. Needless to say, he will have plenty of exciting options when he finally does return.

Would you like to see Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury?

All quotes from The Mirror.