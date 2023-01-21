Francis Ngannou Sends Reminder To UFC Fans Worldwide Before UFC 285

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has named something that must be remembered following his exit from the promotion.

On March 4, a new titleholder will be crowned at heavyweight. In the UFC 285 main event, former 205-pound king Jon Jones will return to action in search of gold in a new division, something he can achieve by going through #1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane in Las Vegas.

The bout was confirmed this past weekend, along with news that Ngannou has been stripped of the belt and departed the UFC.

The conclusion of Ngannou’s stint in the Octagon comes after a lengthy contractual dispute with the MMA leader, dating back to before his successful defense over Gane last January at UFC 270.

Although excitement had grown over the prospect of Ngannou vs. Jones, that came crashing down when the promotion refused to accommodate the Cameroonian’s demands, which apparently included sponsorship allowance, health insurance, and a fighter advocate in board meetings.

Having stuck to his guns, “The Predator” has chosen unrestricted free agency and a new venture in combat sports. Despite that, he’s insisted that fans should be under no illusions about who the king really is.

Ngannou: ‘No Matter What They Say, I’m The King’

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Ngannou addressed his decision to reject the UFC’s final contract offer, which Dana White claimed would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in the promotion’s history.

After explaining his side of the story, the 36-year-old sent a stern reminder to not just the fans, but the two men set to compete for the vacant gold at UFC 285 — ‘I’m still the best’.

“Remember. They’re gonna be saying a lot of things. They’re going to be trying to bash me, to devalue me,” Ngannou said.

“But no matter what, you have to remember who the real king is. The best heavyweight in the world. I’m the best heavyweight in the world, and I don’t care what they say out there. Hey man, I’m the man. I’m the best. I’m the king.”

While the Cameroon native noted that he expects to be ‘bashed’ by the promotion moving forward in an attempt to limit his value and appeal aa free agent, some have suggested that’s already begun.

When announcing news of the exit of his organization’s heavyweight champ, the UFC president put forth a narrative that suggested Ngannou was seeking more money for fighting “lesser” competition outside the Octagon.

As well as that remark, Ngannou disputed a number of other comments made by White, including a claim that he weighs over 300 pounds having struggled since knee surgery.

Appreciate all of your support during this time. Full reaction to my UFC departure is live on my YouTube channelhttps://t.co/2M4TGbjUi6 pic.twitter.com/RBZvzWNxAh — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 18, 2023

Do you agree with Francis Ngannou’s remarks?

