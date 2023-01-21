Gilbert Burns Names Next Brazilian UFC Star On UFC 283 Card

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns is pumped up to see another fellow Brazilian compete this weekend at UFC 283.

Burns will return at UFC 283 against Neil Magny. He’s looking to get back in the win column after a loss to Khamzat Chimaev last year at UFC 273.

Burns, for the first time since 2020, will get the chance to compete in his home country of Brazil this weekend. The card is stacked, with two title fights and many top Brazilian fighters looking to make a name for themselves.

Burns rose to stardom with wins over the likes of former champion Tyron Woodley, and his ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate against Chimaev. While he’s focused on his matchup with Magny, he’s also looking forward to watching one Brazilian compete on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro.

Gilbert Burns Praises Gregory Rodrigues As Brazil’s Next Star

During his UFC 283 media day, Burns pointed to Gregory Rodrigues as a Brazilian fighter to keep an eye on this weekend.

“Number one guy that I’m super excited about is Gregory Rodrigues,” Burns said. “I think that guy is the future of the middleweight division…this guy gave me a headache at the beginning of my camp, we sparred very hard…I think he’s gonna do great. Not just because he’s my teammate, I think the lifestyle that he has, family guy, Christian, relaxed, trains super hard. His mind is in the right place. I think Gregory is gonna be a monster in that division.”

Rodrigues, like Burns, was also in a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate in 2022. He earned a second-round TKO win over Chidi Njokuani last September, overcoming a particularly brutal cut.

Rodrigues has won back-to-back fights since a split decision defeat to Armen Petrosyan. He’s picked up knockouts over Julian Marquez and Jun Yong Park since debuting in the Octagon.

Earning the praise of a fighter of Burns’ caliber isn’t a small matter, and Rodrigues has the chance to prove that the hype is real against Brunno Ferreira.

