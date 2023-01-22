Gilbert Burns Details Poker-Room Encounter With Colby Covington

It seems Gilbert Burns is one of the privileged few to personally witness Colby Covington break character and reveal his gentler side.

Burns got back in the win column at UFC 283 tonight with a first-round submission of Neil Magny. The victory was all the sweeter as it came in the Brazilian’s hometown of Rio de Janeiro, which hosted the UFC for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Burns now looks on track to make another run at the welterweight title. The 36-year-old has for the preceding years fought the who’s who of the division, with victories over Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley, and losses to Kamaru Usman and most recently Khamzat Chimaev. But there remains one 170-pound stalwart who Burns is yet to face, namely Colby Covington.

Images via Twitter @ufc

Burns Shares Story Of Meeting Colby Covington At Casino

Covington, who hasn’t fought since his victory over Jorge Masvidal in March, is of course notorious for his controversial persona. But a select few fighters have caught glimpses of his true character and have astonished fans with tales of Colby’s genuine personality.

You can now add Burns to this exclusive club. At the UFC 283 post-fight press conference, the Brazilian regaled press of the bizarre experience of encountering Covington’s rarely-seen alter ego.

“To be honest, I saw Colby 3 ½ months ago. I was in the Guitar,” said Burns. “There was a Brazilian concert in the Guitar, and I think he just left the poker room. And I was passing by and I looked in there and said, there’s Colby over there. And I looked at him. And I shook my head and he said, ‘Come here.’ And I said, ‘Oh, shit, it’s on. And I walked to him and said, ‘Oh, shit, it’s on.’”

To Burns’ shock, however, he soon realized that this Colby was far more deferential than the one fans are accustomed to.



“And I walked to him and (told my wife to wait),” continued Burns. “And I was ready and said, ‘What’s up?’ And he said, ‘I’m a huge fan, brother.’ And he was super cool. I’m pretty honest right now. I don’t have to lie. He was super cool. ’Oh, I’m a huge fan. I’m a character. I just wanna make money. I appreciate you. I know you have a beautiful family. And he was super cool. Because (it was continuous) for over two minutes. ‘Bro, I like what you (did in your) last fight. And I was just like, ‘Man, look at this guy.’”

Aside from frequenting casinos, Covington has of course been kept busy with legal issues in recent times, stemming from being sucker-punched by longtime rival Masvidal last year. Police tapes released in December reveal that “Gamebred” truly got one over Covington, who admitted to officers that Masvidal “definitely rocked me, I saw stars a little bit.”

What’s your reaction to Gilbert Burns’ story about Colby Covington?