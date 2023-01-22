Gilbert Burns Makes ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Pitch After UFC 283 Win

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns is doubling down on his post-UFC 283 callout of Colby Covington.

Burns defeated Neil Magny via first-round submission at UFC 283 on Saturday. It was his first win in nearly two years after a close loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 last year.

Burns remains a big part of the welterweight title picture, especially after Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman last August. He could be one or two wins away from another title shot, depending on how the Edwards/Usman trilogy plays out.

Burns called out Covington just minutes after finishing Magny. Covington hasn’t fought since UFC 272, amidst the ongoing legal battle between himself and Jorge Masvidal.

If Covington signs off on a fight with Burns, the latter has an idea to further entice him.

Gilbert Burns Wants Colby Covington Fight, TUF Coaching Gig

In a recent tweet, Burns hinted at coaching the next TUF season with Covington.

Some wanted Covington to coach against Masvidal in the most recent season of TUF, but it didn’t come to fruition.

Covington has yet to publically respond to Burns’ callout and TUF pitch. It’s uncertain how long he’ll be sidelined as he continues to recover from his altercation with Masvidal.

Burns lost to Usman at UFC 258 in his first title shot in 2021. A win over Stephen Thompson moved Burns closer to a rematch before the defeat to Chimaev.

Burns and Covington don’t have much of a history with each other, outside of their common love for poker. Covington’s infamous roast of Brazil during a post-fight interview rubbed Burns and other Brazilians the wrong way.

Details surrounding the upcoming season of TUF have yet to be announced, opening the door to a Burns/Covington showdown in and out of the Octagon.

Would you want Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington to coach The Ultimate Fighter?