MMA Community Reacts To Gilbert Burns’ Flawless Submission Over Neil Magny

In his home country of Brazil, Gilbert Burns returned to the win column in a massive way against Neil Magny.

Heading into UFC 283, Burns was in need of a win after losing two of his last three, including a closely contested and controversial decision to Khamzat Chimaev. Standing across the Octagon from him was the surging Magny, who was looking to keep momentum after beating Daniel Rodriguez in November.

MMA Community Reacts To Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny

When the door was cage door was locked behind Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny at UFC 283, only one man would leave the Octagon with a victory. In this case, it was the hometown favorite who got the job done once more, earning a smooth arm triangle finish in the last minute of the first round without absorbing a single strike.

After this massive win, fans on social media had a lot to say about Burns and his impeccable victory. All in all, it seems that the reactions were unanimous in their praise, which is to be expected when a fighter wins without getting hit.

“Gil Burns man. Dude is just so dangerous. Feels like on the right night he could beat anybody in the division,” commented Tommy Toe Hold.

Gil Burns man. Dude is just so dangerous. Feels like on the right night he could beat anybody in the division. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) January 22, 2023

“Burns made that look easy – impressive dub 💯,” tweeted Billy Quarantillo.

Burns made that look easy – impressive dub 💯 #UFC283 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) January 22, 2023

“Durinho!! BOAAA!!!” said Aljamain Sterling.

“Gilbert Burns scores a first-round head and arm triangle. Honestly, that was easy work for Burns. Magny couldn’t stop his grappling once it got going,” wrote Luke Thomas.

Gilbert Burns scores a first-round head and arm triangle. Honestly, that was easy work for Burns. Magny couldn't stop his grappling once it got going. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 22, 2023

“Afro Durinho > clean cut Durinho,” joked Michael Chiesa.

Afro Durinho > clean cut Durinho #ufc283 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 22, 2023 “Same way RDA finished magny back in the day….Gilbert is strong!” Stephen Thompson wrote.

Same way RDA finished magny back in the day….Gilbert is strong! #UFC283 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

“Not even a sweat for Durinho,” tweeted Caposa.

Not even a sweat for Durinho — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 22, 2023

This win from Gilbert Burns was immensely valuable, as he looks to stay busy and maintain his place as one of the top welterweights in the world. There are certainly some big matchups ahead of him.

What do you want to see next from both Neil Magny and Gilbert Burns?